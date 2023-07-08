To the Madison community it was an amazing firework show, but to the Dean family it is so much more. To them, it’s all about family, freedom and a tradition that started 70 years ago by Kenneth (Kenny) Dean.
When Kenny and Aletta (Alexander) Dean started dating in 1953, Aletta recalls Kenny showing up at her home where she lived with her parents, Ned and Ruth Alexander, with a big box of fireworks and lighting them for her, her parents and her sisters Bethene and Rowena to enjoy.
“Growing up we didn’t really get fireworks, maybe just a few, but I remember the first year we were together Kenny showing up with that big box of fireworks,” said Aletta.
It would be that big box of fireworks at Ned and Ruth Alexander’s home each summer that would be responsible for the display that continues to light up the Madison sky every Fourth of July.
For years the event happened at the Alexander home place and with each passing year the crowds got a little bigger.
“I remember having metal sparklers and having to take the sparklers back to Grandpa Alexander for him to put in a bucket of water before being able to get another one,” recalls Becky (Lord) Shearburn.
Not only did the Alexanders instill the importance of safety to their children and grandchildren during Kenny’s displays, they also instilled in them that it was more than blowing up things, but it was about celebrating our countries independence.
As time went on, the firework tradition continued to grow as did the family. After years of celebrating at the Alexander homeplace the event would eventually move to Kenny and Aletta’s home in town where they would celebrate with desserts and fellowship before heading to the family lake south of town to enjoy the firework show.
Becky recalls her Grandma Alexander’s delicious chocolate cake that was made every year and sitting on the ice cream freezer while Grandpa Alexander cranked it to make the homemade ice cream to go with the cake. From the chocolate cake it went to homemade pies made with love by Aletta and Bethene for the whole family to enjoy.
Alesia (Lord) Barb recalls the event being so big at her Aunt Aletta and Uncle Kenny’s house that it was almost overwhelming. In fact, when she brought her husband to the event for the very first time someone recognized him right away as being someone new at the gathering. “I knew right then and there that if Dale could handle the craziness of this annual event, then he could handle my family,” she chuckled.
About fifteen years ago, the event outgrew the basement and garage of the Dean residence and they now host the meal and gathering before the fireworks at the Sauder Center.
From the time Kenny and Aletta married and children and nieces and nephews started being born, there was never a child left without fireworks. Kenny saw to it that each and every one had a chance to light some fireworks and there was never a shortage of them.
Brent Dean recalls the years of doing fireworks at his grandparents’ house. “Back then roman candles, fountains and firecrackers were the highlights of the show.” Alesia agreed with that remembering how the firework you put on a pole that spun around was usually always the grand finale.
Since Kenny passed in 2016, Paul Dean has taken over the reins and has made it even bigger in his honor.
The family is grateful that he has become the ring leader and has kept the tradition alive and is responsible for making the show bigger and better with each passing year.
“Since I can remember, there was never a limit on how many fireworks we could have every year. My Dad loved the fireworks, therefore we all did,” said Paul.
Kenny was a veteran who served in Korea and that is what his family believes made celebrating America and its independence so incredibly important to him.
“If it was important to him, then it is important to me,” Paul said.
For 25 years the Deans have been shooting off the larger display class fireworks with this year being the best show yet with larger fireworks.
Paul said the event wouldn’t be possible with all the family and friends who spend countless hours with him setting them up, coming up with a plan on which ones to shoot when, how to position them, adding reports to some of them and then of course tearing the tubes and cleaning up which takes hours.
“If I had to do all of that by myself, I would need to take three weeks of work,” he laughed. With all the help they can usually knock it out in 8-10 hours.
Brent Dean said that this family has never missed a Fourth of July celebration and gives all the credit to Paul who has truly taken the fireworks show to a new level. To Brent it’s all about spending time with his family.
“One thing I’ve learned the last few years after getting extremely sick (and still recovering) is that you never know when the Lord will call you home, so light up the sky, smile and never miss the chance to tell family and friends how much you love them,” said an emotional Brent.
Paul’s favorite memory was when his Grandma Ermine Dean was working in the station downtown Madison and the town marshal would be getting after kids for shooting fireworks during times when they were not allowed.
“I remember one day it was an all-day event of watching the kids being told over and over again to stop shooting fireworks. Every time they would set some off, here would come the marshal to scold them,” recalls Paul.
That is when Ermine took matters into her own hands and every time the marshal would drive by to go to the kids, she would throw a pack of fireworks out the station door (away from the gas pumps of course) to distract him and keep him from picking on the kids who were just trying to have fun.
All joking aside, this annual event is a time when family from all over the United States comes home to not only celebrate their freedom, but their family.
It’s truly a multi-generational event that teaches the young ones how to have fun all while respecting the fireworks and what the day stands for and making sure the older ones are cared for and have prime seating to enjoy the show.
Jane (Dean) Nichols said some of her best memories growing up happened during the Fourth of July’s spent with her family.
“It’s been a little bittersweet since my dad’s been gone, but my siblings and I always have a few moments together every Fourth of July to celebrate and remember him,” she said.
She also credits Paul for doing all the work and the rest of the family chipping in to help where needed.
“Paul and Neil set them off and communicate with headsets, but sometimes it is comical as there may be a few explicit words here and there in between all the go, go, go’s,” Nichols laughed.
Jane admits to getting a little teary eyed when asked to think about the history of the celebration and said that every year it brings her such a sense of pride for our country and a strong reminder of our freedoms.
She wasn’t the only one who recalled the memories with emotion as Aletta and nieces Jeanette, Becky and Alesia all were brought to tears with the memories as well.
“I’m not very good at words,” said Aletta, “all I have are tears.”
Jeanette is so very thankful for her amazing family that she has been blessed with and you can tell that was the consensus of each and every family member.
Paul enjoys putting on the show not only for his family, but for the community as well. Tuesday night the high school parking lot was full, the first lake road was full and there was a crowd at the lake and other areas around town taking it all in. His family says he is too humble about all he does to prepare for the show and he most definitely is.
“Even though I have the worst seat in the house in lighting them, it is a lot of fun and such an adrenaline rush and I’m just happy to do it for everyone in our community to enjoy,” said Dean.
Paul not only was helped by his brother Neil for the last several years, but this year it was even more special as his teenage son, Octavian, helped light off the fireworks for the first time. It was a special moment for both father and son.
“I’ve always looked forward to the Fourth of July every year and this year was definitely fun getting to help in a different way. I’m excited to keep the tradition alive when it becomes my turn to keep the fireworks going,” said Octavian.
While the Deans’ firework display only lasts a short while, it is apparent that the entire families love for this country and each other is never ending. Alesia (Lord) Barb summed it up perfectly.
“Honoring our country, our freedom and our family is everything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.