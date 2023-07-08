To the Madison community it was an amazing firework show, but to the Dean family it is so much more. To them, it’s all about family, freedom and a tradition that started 70 years ago by Kenneth (Kenny) Dean.

When Kenny and Aletta (Alexander) Dean started dating in 1953, Aletta recalls Kenny showing up at her home where she lived with her parents, Ned and Ruth Alexander, with a big box of fireworks and lighting them for her, her parents and her sisters Bethene and Rowena to enjoy.

