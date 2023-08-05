The Main Street Mommas’ goal is and has always been to build a safe and friendly community through sponsored events and revitalization projects making Madison a better place.
Over the years they have done just that and given so much back to the community, mostly to the park where they have been able to install several new pieces of equipment for the children making it more attractive and safer as well.
It was recently announced that new playground equipment is on its way and they hope to have it installed this Fall.
A curved balance beam, a climb and discover cave and a large swing set are the next pieces to be added to the expanding playground at the park.
The swing set will include two belt swings, a baby swing and a reflection swing, which allows a parent to swing with their child while facing their little one.
These pieces will be installed to the east of the most recent equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.