The opening minutes of last Thursday night’s game in Oswego looked as if it was going to be another offensive shoot-out as there had been 28 total points scored in the first nine minutes of the game. Luckily for Bulldog Nation — their team kept their feet on the gas and the Indians’ motor seemed to stall out early and never could catch back up.
After a quick Oswego touchdown right out of the gates, many were probably concerned with Bryson Turner and Hayden Helm’s health and how they would impact the game after both have missed action due to injuries. They wouldn’t have to think about it long as Turner returned the next kickoff 79 yards to get the Bulldogs on the board.
The Bulldogs couldn’t make a stop on the next drive and Oswego scored again, but Quarterback Hayden Helm had an answer and ran it in from seven yards out knotting the game up at 14 to round out the first quarter.
The Turner and Helm duo took off in the second quarter and never looked back. Turner got in early with an 8-yard touchdown run and Helm broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run giving the Bulldogs a 30-14 lead at the half.
Turner would account for all the Bulldogs scores in the 3rd Quarter with Oswego matching him with two scores of their own to result in a 44-26 Bulldog lead going into the fourth.
From there Helm took over with two more scores to put the Indians away and the Bulldogs picked up a 56-32 victory to advance to the next round of playoffs where they will meet up with Little River.
Helm went 5-10 passing for 71-yards and had 230-yards on 19 attempts and four touchdowns on the night. Turner tallied 134-yards on 12 carries that accounted for three touchdowns to go with his long kickoff return. Gavin Isch was the favorite target of the night with four receptions for 60-yards. It would be the Isch brothers again on top of the leaderboard with tackles with Senior Gavin picking up 12 and Sophomore Colton with 7.5. Junior Gannon Pyle also accounted for 7.5 tackles to help lead the defensive front for the Bulldogs.
When Hayden Helm was asked about the injuries plaguing the Bulldogs throughout most of the season, here was his response. “As a team we have been able to overcome injuries with a lot of younger guys stepping up. We have been able to move some guys around to put us in the best position possible to win games and that’s a big kudos to the coaches and our guys for being able to step in and where they are needed.”
Helm thought his team took a big step in the right direction Thursday night in terms of doing the little things right. “We are definitely playing our best ball and have really come together as a team in doing our jobs on the field. As always, we need to continue to get better every day and never take our time for granted. Our expectation is still to make a deep playoff run and make it to Newton,” he said.
He explained that they will need to play mistake — free and not turn the ball over this Friday night as they travel to Little River. “I know our coaches will have a great game plan for us to execute and we are excited to try to knock off a top ranked team.”
