In just a few short months thousands of bikers will grind their way through the unforgiving rocky, hilly roads of the Flint Hills that will eventually lead them to Madison.

The Unbound Gravel race will come to town on Saturday, June 3. It’s not every year that the route comes this way, but appears to be on a two year rotation coming south and then going back north.

