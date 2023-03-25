In just a few short months thousands of bikers will grind their way through the unforgiving rocky, hilly roads of the Flint Hills that will eventually lead them to Madison.
The Unbound Gravel race will come to town on Saturday, June 3. It’s not every year that the route comes this way, but appears to be on a two year rotation coming south and then going back north.
Support crews, friends and family of the bikers will start making their way to Madison in the early morning hours not too long after the bikers cross the start line in Emporia. They will fast and furiously find a prime parking spot and begin sitting up tents and work stations in preparation for their rider’s pit stop.
In years past by 8 a.m. it looked like a parade with vehicle after vehicle pulling into town. By 10 a.m. the downtown area and overflow for several blocks in all directions are completely taken over by people from all over the world.
Things will be the busiest by midday and throughout the afternoon hours well into the evening as support crews await their riders doing the 200 mile route. As nightfall approaches the bustling town filled with thousands starts to get less crowded and a little quieter although there are still many support crews awaiting their riders that are at the back of the pack. Most generally midnight is the cut-off time to make the final checkpoint in Madison before embarking on the last leg of the 200-mile race back to Emporia. Most every year there are still riders trickling in after midnight just trying to get to the checkpoint for a ride back to Emporia.
While most of the support crews set up downtown are self-supported by bringing all the food, drinks and necessities they will need throughout the day, it still proves to be a profitable day for local businesses selling gas, drinks and ice or things they may have forgotten.
Casey’s manager Sena Heineken said the event is definitely great for business and impacts her sales dramatically. She enjoys visiting with all of the people who stop in the store from all over the country and hearing their stories.
Lisa Leishman, owner of Chubby Foods has a front row seat to all the activity and enjoys it.
“I love seeing this little town come to life for one day a year and enjoy visiting with all the people coming in and out of the store,” said Leishman.
Although she said she doesn’t normally see a considerable influx in sales that day, business is steady and the people are thankful she’s there and appreciative and polite.
In the days after the event you will find hundreds of pictures of bikers and peoples experiences with the race on social media. Some are heartwarming and supportive and filled with excitement while some are not.
With that many people coming into our area you are bound to get complaints. Most of them seem to be about the bikers on the gravel roads or crossing highways and not being respectful to traffic. Many comments year after year basically stem around the same thing’s biker courtesy and trash.
Race officials go over traffic laws and safety to all the bikers before the race begins. Unfortunately, there will be those who do not adhere to the laws or heed the warnings of event organizers. While most of the riders want to have a great finish, they also want to finish the race unscathed. There have been fatalities, as just last year there was a bike/auto accident that took the life of a biker who was out for a warm up ride the evening before the big race.
It is important to be alert on June 3 and even the month before as there are most generally many bikers in the area in the weeks leading up to the event riding different legs of the race to prepare. No matter how frustrating it may be for some, they are here out in the middle of nowhere in unfamiliar territory just trying to keep up with the pack and riding anywhere from 50 to 350 miles on gravel in sometimes extreme weather to finish the relentless race.
Keep in mind most of the riders are coming from cities where they don’t see many gravel roads. When they are out in the open roads in the Flint Hills, they most likely do not anticipate encountering much traffic as they don’t know how big of a rural area this is and how most of our old dirt roads see more traffic than our downtown does.
Another complaint usually heard on Facebook days after the event is the amount of trash left behind. Event organizers who deal with these complaints year after year can assure the community, most of the trash is not in fact trash left behind by the cyclists. Every year a large group of volunteers drive the entire course picking up all the trash in the week following the event. They say biker trash is not the biggest problem littering our countryside ditches, it’s the old car tires, beer cans and bottles for miles, cardboard boxes, sheets of metal just to name a few.
Kara Nutsch from near Hamilton said her and her kids thoroughly enjoyed watching the bikers go by their home last year.
“After the bikers had all passed our place we drove part of the route around our home and picked up trash,” she said. “We barely filled a small bag. However, the empty beer bottles and cans would have filled up multiple bags,”
Rob McDonald who lives northeast of Madison is hopeful that the route will come by his house again this year.
“Last year we had a trash barrel for them to unload trash, our boys handed out cans of soda, band aids and had WD-40 available,” he said. “They really appreciated our support.”
Darrell Hudson enjoys what the event brings to Madison, but he has also seen locals and riders be disrespectful to each other. He’s seen disgruntled driver’s being rude to riders and he’s seen riders not respecting farm machinery and getting out of the way.
“Bikers need to understand that this is a farming community and there is a lot of traffic on the gravel roads and to respect that,” Hudson explained. “Local drivers need to be kind and courteous to the riders as it’s a very competitive event and it’s bringing revenue into our city,” he said.
Darcy Darbro said this is an amazing opportunity for our small town.
“From what I have noticed the amount of trash left behind is nothing compared to the everyday trash and liquor bottles,” she said. “This race brings a positive experience to town and as a community we should be happy to support and accommodate this event for one day.”
“I have volunteered for this event for many years now and if you haven’t ever volunteered, I suggest you give it a try,” says Tera Titus-Gifford. “This year we are even renting out extra bedrooms and I’m excited to meet the riders from Colorado, Nebraska and Australia that we are hosting.”
Kristi Schankie said she loves when this event comes to town.
“I’ve talked with many riders from all over the world through the years,” she said.
Marcie Harrison’s family schedules things around the event every year as it has quickly become a family favorite.
“When the race comes our way, the route always comes by our house. Before the day is over we have a lot of friends and family in the yard helping us cheer them on and to help guide them to the park for the checkpoint,” she said.
The Harrisons are normally some of the first people the riders see after what is considered to be the hardest leg of that 200 ride as that leg from Eureka to Madison has some of the roughest terrain and is during the hottest time of the day.
Harrison would go on to say, “Most of them are so happy to just see people and appreciate the group of people waiting for them cheering them on and no matter how much they are hurting they have enough energy for a smile, a wave and a thank you.”
“After the sun sets, we sit at the end of our drive way waiting for the glow of their headlights to come into view and then will continue to cheer them on no matter how late they come by,” she said.
If you have never volunteered, those who have and event organizers invite you to do so. It is remarkable hearing the stories of where they are from or maybe the driving factor of why they do these daunting rides. Some riders have shared stories about riding to overcome physical obstacles such as a prosthetic leg or are a cancer survivor.
Last year there was more than one race that came through town making the town bustle with activity all day long. The routes are rumored to be much the same this year so riders should show up in town by mid-morning for the shorter routes and still coming in after dark for the longest route.
If the XL race comes through Madison, we should expect to see some of those riders come through Friday evening as it is an overnight race that will travel 350 miles.
To find out how you can help, all the details and information on how to sign up to volunteer is on their website unboundgravel.com. If you have a group or organization wanting to get involved you can email unboundgravel@ltevents.zendesk.com.
Virgil/Madison native Treva Worrel is the event organizer and she will be happy to help you find the perfect job if you are interested in helping.
Watch The Madison News for more information such as routes, times bikers can be expected to town and much more in future editions.
