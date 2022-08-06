Prayer can get one into trouble. Of course, prayer can get you out of trouble, too. Well, not prayer exactly, but the power of the One Who hears every prayer. God Himself. But first let us consider how prayer might get one in trouble.
Praying while driving? One probably should knowing some of those sharing the nation’s roadways with us. But close your eyes, bow your head, and, perhaps, fold your hands …. Uh, no! Or, find yourself in court because of that not-so-little-mishap on the highway when your eyes were closed and your hands folded, and you burst into spontaneous pleading for the mercy of the Almighty, and the Judge, Christian man or woman he/she might be, likely won’t be amused, and will probably add a few days to whatever your sentence might be. (To plead for His mercy in silence without disrupting the court proceedings, however, would be totally appropriate, wise and expected!) Or what about Pastor Joe Wright’s prayer before the Kansas Senate? That caused a stir and changed things for future ‘prayer leaders’. Or, say one of the area ministers went into a school classroom or an assembly and said, “Hey, let’s pray!” and with bowed head and a solemn voice launched with a “Dear Father in heaven …”. That might not go over well – you know that separation of church and state thing – but it probably wouldn’t be as big an issue in Madison as it would be in some places. Or say the king says, “Don’t!” when it comes to prayer …
That’s how it was for Daniel. Caught up in the Babylonian Captivity, he had found favor with that king but some, jealous of his position and association, sought a way to entrap him and thus do away with him. The king, tricked, signed an edict banning any prayer except those addressed to himself (Darius) as though he were a ‘god’. But Daniel could not and would not turn so easily away from the Lord. Three times a day, in the shelter of his own room, before a window opening toward Jerusalem, “… he got down upon his knees … and prayed and gave thanks before his God …” (Daniel 6:10). In private. And in sincerity. But before a window. He was seen. And reported. And, thus, the ‘Lions’ Den’. But not a lion touched him. An angel of the Lord shielded him. Prayer got him in trouble and, I suspect, prayer got him out!
There’s a time and place for public prayer and we should ever be prepared for the opportunity to pay homage to the Lord and be a living testimony to His greatness and worthiness. But Jesus instructs us in this way: “… when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you” (Matthew 6:6). It’s here, in these private moments, where the privilege and possibility of prayer begin to take root, and where the power of prayer will be made known. It’s here we can go when all the ‘rules’ and social norms say “Don’t!”
And as for that separation of church and state thing … schedule an unexpected algebra test. Though you might not hear a word, there will be plenty of prayer …
