Even though the Bulldogs will have a new man in charge, he is no stranger to the Madison program. Alex McNeal will take over the reigns for the Bulldogs this season after spending the past four years serving as the assistant coach under Brett Dannels. During that time, you could find him subbing players in and out during varsity and running the junior varsity team and was a very active part in the success the program has had over the past four years.
Andrew Hurlburt will be the assistant coach and is also not a stranger to the Bulldog team. He served as assistant junior high coach a few years ago so he is familiar with the players and the process and will be a welcome asset to the high school program.
McNeal knows the ins and outs of the program and will be able to keep things somewhat consistent from prior years while putting his own spin on the program hoping to help them take a step forward this season.
The team seems to be excited about the new leadership and are ready to get the season going as is McNeal.
“I’m excited to get the season underway. We have a good mix of senior leaders and underclassmen that are getting some first-year experience at the varsity level,” said McNeal.
The team is made up of six seniors, five juniors, five sophomores and four freshman giving the team a good sense of balance of both upperclassmen and fresh faces. The combination of the younger guys and the more experienced players is giving Coach McNeal great effort and energy in practice.
“I’m looking forward to seeing them showcase their skills at the varsity level and see how they come together as a team.” McNeal would go on to say, “It’s a long season and we are going to look to improve game by game with the goal of positioning ourselves for the best opportunity for post season success at the end of the season.”
