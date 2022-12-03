MHS BB 22.jpg

Even though the Bulldogs will have a new man in charge, he is no stranger to the Madison program. Alex McNeal will take over the reigns for the Bulldogs this season after spending the past four years serving as the assistant coach under Brett Dannels. During that time, you could find him subbing players in and out during varsity and running the junior varsity team and was a very active part in the success the program has had over the past four years.

Andrew Hurlburt will be the assistant coach and is also not a stranger to the Bulldog team. He served as assistant junior high coach a few years ago so he is familiar with the players and the process and will be a welcome asset to the high school program.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.