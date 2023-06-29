The Dean Family will once again be lighting up the Madison sky with their amazing firework display! The always amazing show will happen Tuesday, July 4th at the Dean watershed south of town. The show usually starts around 9:45 or 10:00. Some years they have technical difficulties and are delayed, but the show will go on!
According to Paul Dean, this will be the best show yet!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.