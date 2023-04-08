GRIDLEY — Spring has officially sprung and one of the newest businesses in Gridley will soon be bustling with shoppers looking for the perfect plants and vegetables to take home.
Hoag’s Plants, Flowers and More located on the west edge of town on Highway 58 opened for business in 2020 and just like their flowers, has flourished steadily since then.
What started out as a hobby for Tom Hoag quickly turned into a full-time seasonal job after semi-retiring a few years ago. He always enjoyed gardening, plants and flowers and always thought it would be nice to start growing his own, but never had time to do so.
Before Hoag retired, he ran his own construction business which became physically demanding and he decided to slow down. Even though this job running his greenhouse is not as hard on his body as climbing up and down ladders was, it is a very demanding and time consuming.
The process starts in mid-January when the seeds are planted. Months of watering and caring for them soon leads to thousands of beautiful flowers and thriving vegetables ready to find new homes.
Even when there isn’t anything growing — which is just a few short months out of the year — you will find Tom making improvements and expanding on his operation. With his construction background, he’s been able to do the work himself.
“My first greenhouse in 2020 was about 300 square feet. I started a few hundred flowers and vegetable seeds in trays using grow lights,” he said. “When they got big enough, I transplanted into cups and mainly used the plants for my own personal use.”
That first year was just a practice run and used most of the plants for their own home and garden. He did sell some plants and gave some away telling people to come see him next year, he’d have more. Indeed, he did have more. A lot more.
One day when one of his grandkids was helping in the greenhouse, they told him he was going to need to add on. So that is exactly what he did adding 700 additional square feet to the greenhouse that housed around 4,000 plants at the time. He sold out that season.
So, what happened next?
Of course, he adds on again, this time adding an additional 2,000 square foot greenhouse plus added 900 square feet covered concrete addition to his existing shop for display.
“Today I house around 40,000 plants which I have started from seeds,” said Hoag. “I do most of the work myself. The grandkids like to help me out and my wife, Diann, works full-time Monday through Friday, but she does help out when she can and bails me out when I get in a little over my head.
Tom was out of commission for a few weeks after testing positive for COVID and Diann took care of the daily chores and kept the plants thriving.
Tom reports they do have cool weather plants ready now. Those include pansies, violas, flowering cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage.
In the next few weeks, he hopes to start bringing plants out of the greenhouse if the Kansas weather will cooperate. And when it’s time for planting, they will have a large variety of flowers including six packs, 10 packs, single pots, hanging baskets, drop ins for planters, plus six-inch and eight-inch pots. They also have a large variety of vegetable plants including tomatoes, peppers, herbs, cucumber, squash and cantaloupe.
There will be no rest as in early June, they will start potting mums to sell in the fall.
“Last year I potted and sold around 600 mums and had a large selection of pumpkins and gourds. If it goes as planned this year, I’m planning to have a pumpkin patch next to the greenhouse where families can come and pick out their own pumpkins,” Hoag explained.
If you’ve been to Gridley in the last few years, you have most likely noticed the greenhouses and depending on the season the flowers, mums or pumpkins on display. This year maybe you can plan a trip to visit instead of just passing by.
They are open 8 a.m - 5 p.m. Friday - Saturday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday. You can also call 620-437-6204 and make an appointment.
Be sure to follow them on Facebook (Hoag’s Plants, Flowers and More) so you can watch the progress of the plants and know when it’s time to schedule the trip to Gridley to see for yourself the Hoag’s impressive operation.
