Teachers at USD #386 will report back to work this week with a new teacher orientation scheduled for Aug. 10 while In-Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 11 and Monday, Aug. 14.
Fall sports practices officially get underway on August 14th and an open house is scheduled for August 15th.
Classes in Madison are set to begin on August 16th.
Both buildings will have new administrators leading the way.
Tammy Baird, who has served as High School Principal for the last few years in Madison will take over the Superintendent’s position and Amanda Schild, who is new to the Madison school system, will be the Elementary Principal.
Schild is a Wichita native who graduated from Goddard High School and a recent graduate of Emporia State University with her master’s in educational administration.
She has spent her career thus far at Emporia Middle School where she also was a Kansas State Department of Education – Teacher Collaborator where she reviewed revisions to the state science assessment and advocated for teachers to make curriculum decisions.
Both are extremely excited for the upcoming school year and all the good things happening at USD #386.
Greetings. I am excited to join the Madison community as the new building principal of Madison Elementary. As I am settling in, I’ve enjoyed the community’s gracious welcome and support. The school has been a busy place this summer, as we are finishing up installing new windows and new interactive digital displays in each classroom. This year we have two new teachers joining the elementary school. Krista Whitmore will teach 2nd grade, and Blair Hollenbeck will teach 5th grade starting in January, with Steve Thompson as a long-term substitute for the first semester. We know that our new staff will thrive under the wisdom and guidance of our experienced rock-star returning teachers.
As we plan for the start of the school year, we are proud to continue growing opportunities such as the Outdoor Learning Center and STUCO to engage students in community leadership. Madison Elementary also looks forward to collaborating with the Life Wise organization for the launch of a Released Time Religious Instruction program which provides Bible-based character education to our 1st-5th grade students. Any families interested in this opportunity can reach out to Aaron Luthi (aaronluthi@lifewise.org) for more information.
I look forward to seeing our building filled with our students’ energy and enthusiastic smiles. We hope to see everyone at our Back to School Night on August 15th from 5 pm-6 pm!
Amanda Schild
Madison Elementary Principal
Welcome to Bulldog Nation!
The staff and I are looking forward to a great 2023-2024 school year! We were able to put new windows in each building, new air conditioning in the Jr./Sr. High building and solar panels with the help of ESSER, KDHE grant and the school’s commitment to become more energy efficient.
The Ag building is well on its way to being complete–this project was 90-95% funded by the community from donations of money, time and expertise. Thank you to the community for supporting the school.
Along with a solid returning staff, our new staff include Amanda Schild who will be our elementary principal; Krista Whitmore will teach 2nd grade; Steve Thompson and Blair Hollenbeck will teach 5th grade; Dallas Thompson will take on the business department and Bulldog Ink; Jenn Boles will teach 7th-9th grade English Language Arts; Zachary Nuessen will teach jr./sr. high PE; Mark Adams will teach 8th and 9th grade social studies; Sarah Adams will be teaching FACS at the jr./sr. high school; Tara Rockhill will be our new special education teacher; and Kim Kingery will be returning to teach jr./sr. high science. Christy Young will be one of our high school secretaries. Please welcome them to Bulldog Nation!
A big shout out goes to our custodians who are getting the buildings ready for the start of school. This has been a challenge and continues to be a challenge since we haven’t been able to do much with the installation of the air conditioning going on.
Again, welcome to the new school year where we are expecting great things to happen! We are looking forward to seeing you at the Back to School/Open Houses on August 15th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Lamont Wesleyan Church will be providing an ice cream treat!
Tammy Baird
Superintendent /7-12 Principal
Madison-Virgil Schools
