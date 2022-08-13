The Madison car wash has been around for a long time, but it now has new owners.

In March, Shane and Sam Watts purchased the car wash from Scott & Julie Dreasher and have made it into a family affair while teaching their young family the ropes about operating a small business. “The kids help us by cleaning out the bays or keeping the pop machine filled, so it is a true family business”, said Sam Watts.

