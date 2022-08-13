The Madison car wash has been around for a long time, but it now has new owners.
In March, Shane and Sam Watts purchased the car wash from Scott & Julie Dreasher and have made it into a family affair while teaching their young family the ropes about operating a small business. “The kids help us by cleaning out the bays or keeping the pop machine filled, so it is a true family business”, said Sam Watts.
Watts Wash & Vac, LLC customers may have already noticed a new feature added to the car wash and that is a card reader in the truck bay at to provide customers with another option to pay. The Watt’s plan on making additional improvements to the car wash as they go hoping to keep finding new ways to leave customers even more satisfied with the results.
This summer, the family stayed busy doing car detailing. They have always taken such pride in their vehicles and keeping them looking sharp, so it seemed like a logical service to bring to town.
“I’ve always loved keeping our vehicles nice and shiny on the inside and out so thought why not provide another service here at the car wash,” explained Sam.
Sam is a teacher at Hamilton and Shane has a full-time job and with four kids still in school, you can imagine there is not a lot of free time. If you are interested in having your car detailed, they are limited on times this time of year, but they will try to work you in as time allows. Summer is definitely the busiest time for the car detailing part of their business as it’s nicer weather and the Watts Family has more time to do those extra duties.
You can reach Sam at 620-803-8687 to visit with her about availabilities for scheduling an appointmentd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.