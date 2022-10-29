The team that many Bulldog fans had been waiting to see all season long showed up in a big way at the Sub-State Tournament in Madison Saturday afternoon.
After a season full of ups and downs, the ladies finally clicked like so many around the league had been waiting on and caught a few teams by surprise pushing them all the way to the championship game in the Sub-State Tourney.
No. 5 Madison started out victorious over No. 4 MdCV 25-20, 25-21 which was a big feat as they had struggled against them this season.
Next up was No. 1 Colony/Crest which the Lady Dawgs took care of in quick fashion with scores of 25-17 and 25-20.
The championship game would pit No. 3 Olpe up against the No. 5 Bulldogs for a Highway 99 battle. Olpe edged Madison in the first set 27-25, but Madison came back fighting and took the second set 25-21. The third set Madison lost some steam and ended up falling 13-25.
Even though they fell a few points short of a berth to the State Championship, there was nothing but excitement and pride in the air. They did the unexpected Saturday and ended their roller coaster of a season in strong fashion.
Coach Ashley Redeker was beyond proud of her team after Saturday’s performance.
“The girls really put everything together on Saturday after a great week of practice. They were very focused on their goals and adjustments we challenged them with. Even though we didn’t advance to State, I am very proud of the team for what they have accomplished.”
“We ended the season 11-20 which was not what we had hoped when the season started, but they put in the work each and every day to get better and it paid off in the end,” said Redeker.
She would go on to say, “This was a very big senior class that brought back a lot of Varsity experience. They adapted all season long to the changes that were made along the way. We had girls playing in the back row that had never played it before and accepted the challenge that was best for the team. They will be so missed and wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”
Next year they will have a solid base to build on as a lot of the younger girls got a good dose of Varsity experience this year which will hopefully get the Bulldogs off to a great start next season.
Here are some final words from the seniors.
Rachel Trower: “My favorite volleyball memory was when Coach Redeker got hit in the face with a ball from it ricocheting off of a yoga ball. It happened in both my freshman year and Senior year. Our season was definitely a rough one for most of the season, but Saturday we pulled together. I loved playing with this group of girls and was the most fun I’ve had as a player. My advice to the younger girls is to play your hearts out and come ready to go to practice, just as you would in a game. It is so beneficial to practice like you would play. I want to thank Coach Mary Dannels for helping me through each and every question I asked even if she had to wait until the next day to answer because she didn’t know what I was talking about. I know there were times that I frustrated you, but you always knew how to talk me through my problems even if they weren’t volleyball related.”
Elizabeth Freund: “Making it to the championship game at the Sub-State tourney Saturday was most definitely a memory I will never forget. We had some ups and downs, but we adapted pretty well with different rotations and never failed to make a few laughs along the way. Saturday was a day to remember — everyone played with everything they had and there was so much heart left on the court and everyone watching could see it. I couldn’t be prouder of my team. My advice to the future girls is to give it your all at every practice, game and tournament. Volleyball is such a mental game, so focus is key, but don’t forget to have fun. It all flies by so fast and you won’t realize it until you take your jersey off for the last time. I want to thank my family for always supporting me and coming to my games and the fans for supporting us. Thanks to Coach Redeker for being an amazing coach in putting gup with us for four years and never failing to make us laugh. To Coach Dannels, for being the best and funniest all-around coach and the best aunt ever. And finally thank you to my team, for working hard and making my last year something I’ll never forget.”
Yolaine Luthi: “My favorite volleyball memory was this past Saturday at Sub-State. We played our hearts out, showing everyone out there how good we truly were. This season was nothing like we thought it would be. It seemed like every game we played was against us. Although our record doesn’t show how well of a team we were, I think we proved ourselves Saturday when it mattered most. My advice to future players is to play for each other. It might not be your favorite sport, but someone out there on the court loves it. Give it your all because one day you will realize how much you miss it. Thank you to my parents and Aunt Jannette for always making sure I had food after every game, for congratulating me on every win, for supporting me in every loss, for loving me when I couldn’t love back and for always believing in my dreams and goals.”
Sarah Miser: My favorite volleyball memory was when we played baseball with a wiffle ball and coach saw Yolaine and I batting and thought it was awful, so she wanted to show us up. Well, she hit one of the freshman girls in the leg when she hit the ball and gave her a welt. This season didn’t go as we planned; it was discouraging at times but eventually got some things figured out towards the end. Playing at Sub-State was the best time I had all season. We wanted to win so badly and gave 110% effort and never gave up. Being able to play in the championship game means so much and now the underclassmen know that anything is possible. Coming up short against Olpe was heartbreaking but nothing to hang our heads about. To the younger girls, listen to your coaches they know what they are talking about. Never take your time on this team for granted, it goes faster than you think. I’d like to thank both my coaches as I wouldn’t be the player I am today. I didn’t know much about volleyball in my sophomore year, but they both showed me the way. Thank you Coach Redeker and Coach Mary for being the best coaches I’ve ever had and will miss you both more than you will ever know.”
Rowdie Watts: “I’ve had so many great memories in my four years playing that it’s hard to choose just one. We have had a good season with lots of ups and downs. Volleyball is a very mentally tough game and I think we showed how mentally tough we are on Saturday. I’m extremely proud of everyone on the team and all we’ve accomplished. To the younger girls, be strong and never give up on your teammates. Always put your heart out on the court and never stop loving the sport because it will be over before you know it. I want to thank my parents and my sisters for being my biggest supporters. I also owe a big thank you to Coach Redeker and Coach Dannels. I wouldn’t be the player I am today and love this sport as much as I do without them. Lastly, I want to thank everyone in our Bulldog community that has come out and supported us over the years.”
