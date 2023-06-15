The regularly scheduled school board meeting started out with a heartfelt thank you from Superintendent Stephen Jowers, who was conducting his final meeting for USD 386 as he and his family will be relocating to Inman where he will become the next Superintendent for USD 448.
The board showed their appreciation with sandwiches and cake to thank him for his service before getting on with the scheduled agenda. Tammy Baird will take over the superintendent position on July 1st.
OPAA representatives were on hand to discuss changes being made within their organization and that they are working on training and improving their product. They did indicate there is a barrier when the food is cooked at the elementary then transported to the high school that’s keeping it from being the best possible quality, but they will work on overcoming that.
Greg Davis gave an update on the Ag building and the process is going well. Davis commended all the countless volunteers who have donated their equipment, fuel and time in helping get the ground ready for construction to begin soon. He also indicated that their funding is about two-thirds complete with several grants still pending that they anticipate they will receive.
The Madison/Hamilton sports agreement was discussed and board president Jeff Williams expressed his desire for him and incoming superintendent Tammy Baird to visit with Hamilton’s Board President and Superintendent to discuss the matter. They would like to see Hamilton’s projected enrollment and have a conversation about the agreement to bring back to the board before more discussion is made.
Jowers indicated that over time the fee had dropped due to the declining enrollment Hamilton had for many years. However, with Hamilton’s enrollment increasing significantly the last few years there is also concern that the number of students in the Hamilton school district, whether they play sports or not, could affect the district’s classification. Jowers encouraged getting staff and coaches input on the sports agreement as well.
Jowers also gave a long list of improvements that were happening on school grounds this summer such as new windows, solar array panels, HVAC at the high school, painting, fencing at the football field and others.
Both Jowers and Baird gave short administrative reports and then went into executive session for personnel for a total of thirty-five minutes.
There were many motions made for personnel, due to the cut-off time of the paper we were unable to confirm them before deadline, we will publish them in next weeks edition.
The July meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 10.
