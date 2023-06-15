image1 (86).jpeg

Work has started on the new ag building. In the background you can see the large bank of solar panels recently installed as part of the Entegrity energy product to make the schools operate more efficiently.

 Courtesy photo

The regularly scheduled school board meeting started out with a heartfelt thank you from Superintendent Stephen Jowers, who was conducting his final meeting for USD 386 as he and his family will be relocating to Inman where he will become the next Superintendent for USD 448.

The board showed their appreciation with sandwiches and cake to thank him for his service before getting on with the scheduled agenda. Tammy Baird will take over the superintendent position on July 1st.

