A ribbon cutting and open house were held Sunday evening to celebrate all the new beginnings at First Christian Church. We first brought you information last summer as they started remodeling the basement making a brighter, fresher area to hold new events for Madison’s youth.
Now, just a few short months later after lots of blood, sweat and tears by members and volunteers, their project is nearly complete.
Organizers were happy to welcome members, donors and guests into their church to show off all the updates that have been done by serving up a delicious brisket dinner to help raise money for the youth to attend Young Christian’s weekend in Branson in a few months.
Danielle Albert has been one of the driving forces behind the new space and new programs at the church and said they had a successful evening selling out of food after serving more than 100 people.
“We met our goal Sunday night to pay for lodging for our weekend in Branson,” exclaimed Albert. She also said that they received a few more donations Sunday evening that will help pay for new air hockey and foosball tables.
In an attempt to help cover other expenses for the trip for 15 youth and five sponsors headed to Branson, they are also selling locally owned Butter Braids.
Not only was the evening for raising money, but it was also to showcase the remodeled portion of the basement that has recently been full of life for youth groups on Wednesday nights and after school care on Fridays.
“We are excited about the overall attendance for our youth group activities and we will be hosting a dinner and a dance for teens on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to offer another fun youth activity in a safe environment,” said Albert. If your child, who is in junior high or high school, would like to attend the Valentine Dinner & Dance, call 620-583-9863 to sign up as soon as possible.
She also said that their after-school program on Friday’s for the elementary kids started in December and the attendance gets a little bigger each week. Albert said that while there, kids enjoy a snack, craft, games and a Bible lesson. It’s never too late to enroll your kids, just reach out to Albert or someone from the church to get your child signed up.
