A ribbon cutting and open house were held Sunday evening to celebrate all the new beginnings at First Christian Church. We first brought you information last summer as they started remodeling the basement making a brighter, fresher area to hold new events for Madison’s youth.

Now, just a few short months later after lots of blood, sweat and tears by members and volunteers, their project is nearly complete.

