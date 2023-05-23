Madison Days 2.jpg
Courtesy photo

When Madison Days organizer Jessica Canchola started seeing all the changes made in town and seeing so many willing to step up and make the community a place to be proud of, she knew that it was now or never to try to get Madison Days going again.

Due to COVID-19, Madison Days was canceled like everything else in 2020 and has not been celebrated since. A few months ago, Facebook posts started surfacing with a date and planning got underway.

