When Madison Days organizer Jessica Canchola started seeing all the changes made in town and seeing so many willing to step up and make the community a place to be proud of, she knew that it was now or never to try to get Madison Days going again.
Due to COVID-19, Madison Days was canceled like everything else in 2020 and has not been celebrated since. A few months ago, Facebook posts started surfacing with a date and planning got underway.
“We don’t know what kind of turnout we will have,” commented Canchola. Even though they aren’t sure what to expect with planning so late, there is only one way to find out and that is by making a schedule and seeing what happens.
This year’s event will take place on one day only, Saturday June 10th. The events that are normally held on Friday afternoon/evening will be moved to Saturday this year if they can get it all orchestrated. If not, they will try to get those Friday activities back on the schedule for next year.
The day will start off with a warm breakfast served by the First Christian Church Youth Group.
Some other activities that will be on the schedule throughout the day will be a sidewalk chalk competition, free swim, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, turtle races and a sand volleyball tournament.
Goat roping was held during the Senior Cruise Night in April and the FFA will bring the event back on Saturday.
The evening will end with the always delicious 4-H meal and some live music.
Canchola admits after so many years of not having it has made it extremely hard to secure vendors. “Many vendors see us as a new event now and to get them to commit has been a challenge,” she said.
“Many organizations have stepped up to help us pull this off this year and we are thankful for the support we’ve received,” Even though they have some people willing to help, they can always use more volunteers. You can reach out to Canchola if you are interested in helping.
Canchola said there would not be the usual bracelet sales this year, but there will be t-shirt for sale to help support Madison Days.
Be sure to check out the Madison Days Facebook page to see more information as it becomes available.
