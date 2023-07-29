The regularly scheduled City Council meeting was held on Monday, July 24.
Tim Melton, with the Madison Fire Department was on hand to update the council on the new fire truck search. Several months ago, the council agreed a purchase of up to $50,000 for a new truck. In their search, it has become apparent that $50,000 is not going to be enough to get the kind of truck they need.
Melton indicated trucks in which he is looking at are ranging from $70,000 - $100,000. “You guys volunteer your time and do a lot of the maintenance, I am good within reason of what your department needs,” said Mayor Paul Dean.
The council agreed with Dean and gave him permission to continue the search and keep them updated on what he finds for a final approval once a truck is found.
Melton also reported that the concrete at the fire barn was done, and was appreciative of the city’s willingness to pay for those expenses, but after it was done it was apparent that they were going to need a couple loads of rock to fill in spots. Daryl May moved to buy two loads of gravel for the fire barn parking lot with the intentions of the fire department hauling it and spreading it to save the city money and time. Bekah Selby-Leach seconded it and it was approved.
It was reported that the sign company will come down Monday, August 21 to bring a sample sign for the downtown island that the city can look at before approving the purchase.
Kim Gaines requested the approval of two new library board members in Jojo Williams and Marie Luthi which was granted.
Junior McGuire made a request for no parking signage in front of his building on Main Street. He has signs there now, but people are not obeying them and they are not able to get in and out of their building because of it. The council agreed to paint “no parking” on the curb in the area requested and also approved the McGuire’s request to remodel the building back to its original state which would include a gas pump in front of it on the curb. The council approved both requests.
Councilman Earl Murphy reported that the generator for the waste water plant is here and ready for a concrete pad to be poured before installation. He also requested that there be a chain link fence around the generator to keep people from damaging the expensive unit. The council will get someone hired to hook it up so that project can be wrapped up.
The council went into executive session or personnel for ten minutes. The only decision to be made was to continue their search for the city clerk position.
Dean presented outgoing City Clerk Victoria Stewart with a plaque and a cake for her service and dedication to the City of Madison over the last several years.
Meeting adjourned at 8:03 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.