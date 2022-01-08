Things got back to some kind of normalcy for at least some of the basketball teams this week after a long COVID induced Christmas break. The Madison teams appear to be the only team in the league who were sidelined due to COVID-19 over the holiday break limiting the number of practices they were able to have.
The Lady Dawgs will have a few more practices under their belt before they are able to compete as MdCV girls forfeited their game due to non-COVID related issues. Hopefully the extra days of practice will have them ready to go for their match up Friday night against SCC.
Meanwhile the boys put up 45 points in the first half against a struggling MdCV team. The Bulldogs held a 22-7 advantage after the opening quarter and would hold the Trojans to just 16 first half points. High percentage shots helped fuel the big lead early as Madison shot 50% from the field. The Trojans only put up two second half points and the Bulldogs come away with a 60-18 victory. Drew Stutesman and Braden Foltz led the way with 16, Trace Dannels 13, Gavin Isch 9, Bryson Turner 3, Cohen Luthi 2 and Lane Darbro with 1.
The C-Team boys also picked up a 13-10 victory and the JV did as well with their 46-18 win.
It will be a busy January as Madison scrambles to make up games that were postponed before Christmas while playing through an already busy schedule rounding the month out with the Lyon County League Tournament.
