Special to The Madison News
This season both the JV and Varsity teams placed in LCL Scholar’s Bowl tournaments.
The JV team of Brooke Gaines, Ava Foltz and Luke Fankhauser took second place at their meet hosted virtually last week.
The varsity team of Marlea Harlan, Layal Buttel, Karsten White, Jacob Griffith and Luke Fankhauser placed third in their meet hosted Wednesday.
The Varsity team will continue on to regionals on Feb. 1 at Rosalia-Flinthills.
