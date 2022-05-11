Madison High School senior Casey Helm was named the MileSplit USA National Performer of the Week for May 2 - 8.
Helm, who graduates this month, is a Princeton recruit who unloaded for a U.S. No. 1 discus mark of 214 feet, 1 inch on April 29 at the Madison Invitational.
"That throw also set a new Kansas outdoor record and became just the fifth — he's now the sixth — time any athlete in the state had gone over 200 feet in the event," according to MileSplit.
Helm won Week 6 of the National Performer of the Week poll, grabbing over 46% of the tallies en route to a dominant win over the rest of the nominees as a Clas 1A athlete.
"A big kudos goes out to Casey on the win, and to his continued success this season," MileSplit said.
(0) comments
