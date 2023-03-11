Seven years ago, the Madison Bulldog football team was spiraling. After many tremendous years and back-to-back state championships under the leadership of Fred McClain, the Bulldogs had lost steam and their identity after McClain retired.
And then came Alex McMillian. McMillian, a young man who had spent time at Victoria as an assistant coach was hungry for a head coaching position and even hungrier to turn a program around. Within two years of being at Madison he had turned it around. His intensity, motivation and a couple of classes that were loaded with talent, McMillian wasted no time getting the Bulldogs back on the map making deep runs in the playoffs year after year.
Not only did he make an impact as a coach for Madison, but he also turned heads and gained the respect of coaches statewide. So is no surprise that McMillian has also been selected several times to serve as a coach at the 8-Man Division I All-Star Game in Beloit. He has served as both a Head Coach for that game as well as Assistant Coach several times.
News broke this week that McMillian had accepted the head coaching position at Plainville which is an 11-man program. As that news broke on social media, you could see immediately the impact he had made on many, not only in our community, but throughout the Lyon County League by the comments that started to flow instantly.
The move came as a surprise to many, however it was one of the hardest decisions he and his wife have had to make. Family means everything to the McMillians — even more so now that they have a soon to be one-year-old of their own. They realize the importance of being closer to family and for their son to grow up making memories and being surrounded by theirs.
“Seven years ago Mr. Bradbury and Mr. Redeker took their chances on a 24-year-old with no teaching or head coaching experience and I am so extremely thankful that Madison gave me that opportunity,” said McMillian.
The year before he arrived in Madison, the football record was 2-7, which made him look forward to the challenge even more. After seven years at Madison, McMillian put together a remarkable 56-18 record.
“It took some time getting the kids to understand my expectations and the work they needed to put in to be successful. Once they realized it, it became contagious and we continued to get better each year.”
“I’m so lucky to have been a part of this football program and the community. The support for our football program is special. My players did all the hard work, I was just lucky enough to guide them in the right direction. If they don’t work hard, I’m not where I am today,” he said.
McMillian said hands down the favorite part about Madison was the kids. “The young men and women at Madison make it easy to come to work every day and are great, hardworking kids.”
“I’m so thankful for everything this community has done over the years to support me and my family. Between making the decision and breaking the news to my players, those were two of the hardest things I’ve had to do in my life. At the end of the day, I’ve got to do what is best for my family.”
McMillian would go on to say, “Madison will always hold a special place in our hearts. It is my hope that Madison football is in a better place than it was before I got here.”
There is no denying that McMillian made his mark on Madison in more ways than on the football field. Not only for the last few years has he juggled coaching High School and Junior High Football, but he also coaches Track and Powerlifting.
His love for his students and his players was apparent as he supported them on or off the field. He was well liked and respected by his peers and his students and athletes, too. He was passionate about a sport he loved, but it was the kids and a community he loved even more.
He will leave some big shoes to fill for the Madison school system and he most certainly left Madison in a better place than it was when he got here.
