Seven years ago, the Madison Bulldog football team was spiraling. After many tremendous years and back-to-back state championships under the leadership of Fred McClain, the Bulldogs had lost steam and their identity after McClain retired.

And then came Alex McMillian. McMillian, a young man who had spent time at Victoria as an assistant coach was hungry for a head coaching position and even hungrier to turn a program around. Within two years of being at Madison he had turned it around. His intensity, motivation and a couple of classes that were loaded with talent, McMillian wasted no time getting the Bulldogs back on the map making deep runs in the playoffs year after year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.