Madison’s Casey Helm is home from his first semester at Princeton University, and he took some time to speak with The Madison News about his experience.
College life for the discus and shot-put thrower has been an adjustment, and Helm noted it’s important for him to manage his time and be 100% focused on whatever he’s doing.
“The big adjustment was time management, especially with classes and track,” Helm said. “You always got to be focused and when you’re sitting down to do school work, you got to be 100% dedicated to that. And with classes and practice every single day, you don’t have as much time on your hands like you would in high school. So, you just got to be dedicated and focused.”
Helm described what one of his typical days looked like in his first semester. He took his classes in the morning so he had the afternoons free to do homework and go to practice. He had one class before breakfast and one after. Then, he came home and ate lunch, and went to either his dorm or a library to study and do homework. Practice generally began around 3 p.m. and would go to either 4:35 or 6 p.m, depending on how long that day’s lift was. He would then go home, eat dinner, study or do homework and relax a little bit before bed.
A standout athlete for the Bulldogs in both track and field and football, Helm’s path to one of the most prestigious universities in the world became clear when they showed interest during his junior year.
“I was in contact with the Princeton coaches for quite a while, starting pretty early into my junior year,” Helm said. “After getting to know the coaches and taking my official visit, I knew that Princeton was the place for me. I knew coach Fred Samara was going to be a great coach for me and I felt like he was the guy that could really develop me into the thrower I want to become.”
Helm plans to major in politics with a certificate in environmental studies. Princeton offered the best of both worlds for him between academics and athletics.
“The Princeton track and field team is amazing,” Helm said. “They’re coming off a very good year last year and even though they graduated a lot of guys, the team is still very, very talented. Your teammates are your best friends but you’re also competing with them for spots trying to go to meets, so it’s just a different atmosphere. The big competition is for the HEPs meet, which is the Ivy League Championships. There’s a limited number of spots you can take to that meet and everyone wants to do their best to make it on that team and try to bring home another Ivy league championship.”
Qualifying for the Ivy League Championships is not about hitting a certain mark, but where you stack up against other Ivy League throwers. Helm is hoping to be in that position come the end of the season.
“My big thing is I’m just looking to get better every single meet, stay consistent and put myself in the best position possible to make it on that HEPs team,” Helm said.
Helm’s roommate is from Vietnam and noted he has gotten to know a lot of the people living in his dorm.
“It’s been pretty fun,” Helm said about living in the dorms. “You’ve got your roommate whom you become pretty good friends with and then you get to know all the people in your hallway and your entire dorm. It’s a good community, especially in my dorm which is very community-based and everyone knows everyone.”
Princeton had two meets before the break, but Helm noted they were more about preparing them for the grind of the season once they return.
“These first two meets were kind of just to get ready for the season and not anything crazy competition-wise,” Helm said. “We’re going to the Naval Academy for a big dual meet when we get back (on Jan. 14) and I know that they have some good throwers, so I’m really looking forward to competing against some of those guys.”
Being in New Jersey has been an adjustment for a kid from Madison, Kan. (Editor’s Note: I am from New Jersey and can confirm.) But all things considered, Helm feels right at home and knows he made the correct decision.
“I feel like I’ve meshed in really well at Princeton, especially with the track team and the students,” Helm said. “I loved every aspect of my first semester and I can’t wait for the rest of my time at Princeton. I definitely made the right choice. It’s where I want to be, and I’m glad I’m there.”
