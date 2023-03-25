Smart-Derryberry.jpg

Bradley James Smart-Derryberry

 Courtesy photo

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation out of Lansdowne, Virginia recently announced that Bradley James Smart-Derryberry of Hamilton, is among the semifinalists for its highly competitive Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.

Through this program, the foundation awards community college students who have demonstrated exceptional academic ability, leadership, service, and a determination to complete their bachelor’s degrees at top four-year institutions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.