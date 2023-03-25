The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation out of Lansdowne, Virginia recently announced that Bradley James Smart-Derryberry of Hamilton, is among the semifinalists for its highly competitive Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.
Through this program, the foundation awards community college students who have demonstrated exceptional academic ability, leadership, service, and a determination to complete their bachelor’s degrees at top four-year institutions.
This year’s 459 semifinalists were chosen from a pool of more than 1,700 applicants that attend 215 community colleges in 38 states. Smart-Derryberry, who is currently a student at Hutchinson Community College, is one of only four semifinalists from Kansas. The potential scholarship could be up to $55,000 per year along with academic advising and access to a network of peers.
“By lifting the financial burden of pursuing a four-year degree off their shoulders, our goal is to help students take full advantage of a four-year college experience without taking on student debt,” said Seppy Basili, Executive Director of the Cooke Foundation. “This year’s selected semifinalists reflect the deep bench of talent across our community colleges today, and we’re looking forward to getting to know them better in our final application review proves.”
Bradley is a 2008 graduate of Madison High School and currently resides in Hamilton. He takes his courses remotely through Hutchinson Community College while working as a foreman at Schlotterbeck Machine Shop. His major is in criminal justice administration and is also pursuing a paralegal certificate. He is co-president of the Kappa Gamma Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor’s society and is set to graduate with high honors in May.
“It is an honor to be a semifinalist regardless of whether I am selected or not as it is a highly competitive scholarship and I am humbled,” said Smart-Derryberry. “I would have never imagined myself even having the capacity to do anything like this in high school, but this selection process is evidence that I can push myself as far as I want to go.”
He plans to practice criminal defense and civil rights after he has obtained his degree.
For more than 23 years, the Cooke Foundation has dedicated its mission to advancing education for exceptionally promising students who seek financial assistance. Since 2000, the foundation has awarded almost $250 million in scholarships to nearly 3,200 students from 8th Grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The foundation has also provided $125 million in grants to organizations that serve such students.
The Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship recipients will be announced in April.
