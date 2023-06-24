What started out as a mutual hobby between two friends five years ago has grown into a thriving business adventure for Madison native Shelby (Melton) Fuller and business partner Shelby Pedersen.
They both had a love for crafting and started doing custom made T-shirts and attending craft shows together. Not only are they Shelby’s the best of friends, but they just so happened to marry cousins so not only are they friends and co-workers, but most importantly they are family, too.
They enjoyed doing shows and working together so much that their homes soon were overtaken by all the T-shirts they were making and after some joking from their husbands about the amount of space their hobby was taking up, they started to look for other ways to sell their shirts.
They decided to start a Facebook page to sell the extra leftover from shows to keep inventory in their house limited. Not only did that Facebook page help them sell more shirts, but it helped them expand their customer base even more.
After taking several bulk orders for fundraisers, they realized that maybe their husbands were right and they did indeed need more space as mass producing hundreds of shirts in their homes wasn’t overly efficient. And when the large orders kept coming in, they realized they wanted to explore finding a space downtown Emporia that they could not only have room for their production, but could showcase their designs.
Finding just the right building was harder than the Shelbys ever anticipated, but after some time they found the perfect spot at 1115 Commercial St. in Emporia which became Shelby’s Sassy Designs. Thanks in part to Emporia Main Street and Emporia State Bank Financial they received the funding they needed to do some remodeling before they were ready to start working on stocking their store which would be a boutique carrying all sorts of items making it inviting for shoppers of all kinds.
They worked fast to get the boutique up and running as they were eager to start offsetting the cost of the building and renovations.
They are now in their third year in the building and are always looking for more things to add to their store. One thing that makes Shelby’s Sassy Boutique unique is that they have a well-rounded assortment of merchandise in stock. There is literally something there for everyone.
They currently offer a children’s line of clothing as well as clothing for men and women, Scentsy, home décor, Western/Boho jewelry, Arbonne, Zimmerman Cattle Co (custom leather clips), Allen Creek Scrunchies, Red Aspen, Freshies and wooden signs.
Not only do they have unique gift items, but they also carry a wide variety of clothing and footwear in popular brands such as Judy Blue, KanCan, Gypsy Jazz, Cinch and Ariat.
But it is their custom-designed T-shirts that really sets them apart from some of the other retail shops in the area. Whether it’s an order for one shirt or five hundred, they take pride in offering unique designs for their customers and their shelves. Their largest custom order to date is 1,000 shirts.
They also appreciate and work closely with local designer Kerri Jackson to help create custom tees that are only available to Shelby’s Sassy Boutique and are always best sellers.
While they are enjoying their time as business owners and being their own bosses, they admit that sometimes running their own business can be very demanding as due to technology and their website, they never really are ever able to completely escape work. But they do enjoy their flexibility with hours and vacations in working for themselves.
Being young, busy moms of toddlers, it is also a huge plus to be able to take their kids to work with them when needed on different occasions and you will usually even see one or two of them in a Facebook live segment which makes their store even more inviting for those fellow mom shoppers who may have their own kids in tow when they come in to shop.
Shelby’s Sassy Designs is open Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday for the most part. They do have to make changes to hours due to kids, appointments and just life in general, but they try to stay as transparent as possible by posting hour changes on their Facebook page. You can follow their Facebook page, Shelby’s Sassy Designs, to keep up with all the new products, hours and much more.
While their inventory in the store is constantly changing, they take pride in their custom designs which require no minimum order amounts, selling menswear which is often hard to find in Emporia and taking special orders for Cinch and Ariat products.
Due to their love of everything agriculture, they also offer a 20% discount to all 4H members who are purchasing items for buymanship, showmanship, etc.
Next time you are in the market for new clothing, jewelry or some gift ideas, be sure to put Shelby’s Sassy Designs on the top of your list to stop when visiting Emporia — you won’t be disappointed.
