Krystal Knobloch, representative from Greenwood County’s chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, was in attendance Monday when Parton came to Overland Park to spread the word and celebrate that all Kansas children under five are now eligible to receive free books through her Imagination Library program.
Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age 5, no matter what the family’s income is.
The program first launched in 1995 only providing books to children in Sevier County, Tennessee — which is where Dolly grew up. By 2000, a national replication effort was underway and in 2006 it had become a global program with the expansion into several countries.
By the end of 2022, two million books were being mailed out each month.
Parton was in the state to promote the program and celebrate Kansas becoming the 15th state to now have statewide coverage.
Annette Dean and Knobloch are responsible for getting Greenwood County’s chapter up and running in 2011 when Annette and her daughter Bayleigh found a flyer about the program. When they tried to sign up for the program, they realized that because they lived outside of the coverage area, they were unable to enroll.
Dean went to work to see how she could bring the program not only to her daughter but to the entire Greenwood County area. After just a few short months, the plan was set in motion.
Dean has since relocated to Tennessee, but Knobloch kept the program running and has now recruited more help in Jannette Luthi, Jeri Knobloch, Ester Knobloch, and Jimi Bechtel.
“Since the program came to Greenwood County in August of 2011, we have mailed out 12,384 books,” Knobloch said. “We currently have 157 active kids receiving books each month and 246 have graduated from the program.”
Only about 25% of the recipients of books in the county are Madison children even though a good share of the donations come from the Madison area. They hope to get more kids signed up for the program. If you would like to sign your child or grandchild up, you can do so by going to https://imaginationlibrary.com.
Knobloch reports that with funding from the legislature, the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund was able to help 112 programs across the state serve children in all 105 counties. Half of the donations for Greenwood County children come from that program and the other half has to be locally funded by generous donors from Greenwood County.
If you would like to make a donation, it will go toward books and postage as this is a 100% non-profit organization. Checks can be made out to Verdigris Valley Community Foundation and mailed to:
Greenwood County Imagination Library
