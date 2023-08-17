Tony Haag has been working feverishly over the last five years on Madison’s ball fields doing a lot of the work voluntarily and even donating materials to do so. He brings years of experience and knowledge and has helped make great strides in improving the fields thus far, but he brought a proposal to the Madison City Council Monday night that proved there was still much more work to be done.
Haag reported that the ball field on the hill was built in 1949, almost seventy-four years ago to the date with the first game being between the Lamont Cardinals and the Madison Bulldogs. When the field was built, many people put in a lot of work, but as time has passed, it has aged and needs modifications to keep up with current standards.
Items that Haag would like to see addressed are first and foremost making the field square. He also reports that the bases are too close to the fence, dugouts are too small, entry ways to dugouts are too narrow, cement in dugouts is ground level making it slick and dangerous, light poles are old and in bad shape making lighting poor in the outfield. He also explained how the backstop poles are bent and rusted, fencing around the field is worn out.
Haag is thankful for all the work the city and recreation commission have approved and their cooperation since he has been working on the fields such as hauling in tons of dirt to cover up the rocks in the infield, brought in red shale dirt, seeded the sidelines with grass, hauled in lots of dirt to raise right field, built bull pens on both sidelines, built batting cage and put up some new fencing.
Haag’s proposal would include hiring Midland fence to renovate the backstop with new posts and fencing as well as putting up new post and fencing on both wings of the backstop and expanding the fence line so the bases can be moved accordingly making the field square.
Much of the work done to date, Haag, along with community volunteers, have been able to do, but because of the height and area the fence will cover, it will need to be professionally installed.
The hefty, proposed cost was $77,234.16 to make the proposed improvements on the hill which seemed like an overwhelming task to find funds for the project. But that was before Larry & Sherry DeWitt came forward with a $50,000 donation.
That generous donation will make many of the proposed items become a reality. This is not the first contribution the have made to the community and most likely will not be their last. They have brought many great opportunities to children by providing a new gym and new football stadium at the high school, just to name a few.
Councilwomen Jenn Boles explained that there has already been some funds raised and there are funds available through the city and the recreation commission to help offset the costs, but there is currently a need for improvements at the downtown fields as well and she’d like to see improvements at all fields happen simultaneously.
A fund has been established through the Emporia Community Foundation to be able to make tax deductible donations to go towards the improvements for Madison ball field improvements.
The city council approved moving forward with the project on the hill. They are looking for additional donors to help out with other ballfield improvements. If you would like to make a donation to go towards improving the community ball fields, you can contact Tony Haag at 620-757-5753 or checks can be dropped off at City Hall made out to The Emporia Community Foundation with ballfields in the memo.
