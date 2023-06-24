Rayburn's.jpg

The Rayburns

 Courtesy photo

Hamilton Days was held last weekend with lots of fun activities for the whole family. Even though a thunderstorm coming in late in the evening caused the band to quit playing early, the community wouldn’t let a little storm put a damper on their celebration. Quick thinking and someone who owned a boat with a nice sound system pulled up on Main Street and played music so the crowd could enjoy the rest of the evening.

For the first time ever, the town celebration had parade marshals. Gene and Cindy Rayburn were picked to be the very first ones and it was a well-deserved honor for a couple that have given so much back to the Hamilton community for so many years.

