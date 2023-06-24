Hamilton Days was held last weekend with lots of fun activities for the whole family. Even though a thunderstorm coming in late in the evening caused the band to quit playing early, the community wouldn’t let a little storm put a damper on their celebration. Quick thinking and someone who owned a boat with a nice sound system pulled up on Main Street and played music so the crowd could enjoy the rest of the evening.
For the first time ever, the town celebration had parade marshals. Gene and Cindy Rayburn were picked to be the very first ones and it was a well-deserved honor for a couple that have given so much back to the Hamilton community for so many years.
The Rayburns have been a part of the Hamilton community for many years and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren also call Hamilton home. A former Marine, who gives the Lord credit for his many accomplishments, Gene knows the importance of supporting local organizations and businesses as he himself built his business Rayburn Refrigeration from the ground up. He knows that supporting local and small businesses means supporting families and helps small towns continue to thrive and survive.
Though he’s slowed down now on the amount of work, you could still count on him to help you if needed. One family member remembers a story that Gene could load his favorite horse, Rebel, into his truck bed without a ramp and take long trips into the Rocky Mountains. Cindy is the backbone of the family business, occasional hay raker, and dump truck driver.
She spends most days keeping Gene on track! She is always volunteering to cook a meal for someone that is ill or make a visit to the hospital. She is involved in the senior center. Cindy is an avid reader and can be seen checking out books at the library. She is usually available to baby sit or dog sit for those grandkids. Today, Gene and Cindy can be seen supporting many local school groups and organizations through various fundraisers and attending events.
