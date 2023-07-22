The library this summer has been abuzz with activities for those of all ages and has served as a place for the young to interact with their friends and classmates all while exploring the library and learning about all kinds of things through the many programs that have been offered thus far.
Whether you are trying to reach a goal of 1,000 books before kindergarten, learn about animals or maybe looking for fellowship and fun as an adult with others in the community with same interests, the library always has something for everyone.
A group of ladies recently celebrated their second year of The Madison Book Club by celebrating at Harry C’s with a Paris themed treats to go along with the book they were reading.
Classes at the library bring out the creative side of all ages with materials and direction on how to make crafts decorated to your own taste for your home.
They recently had a Tiny Art Show where you could pick up a tiny canvas, set of paint pots and a brush to create your own masterpiece, have it displayed and possibly win the competition.
On these hot summer days, don’t forget to stop into the library and see all the exciting things that Librarian Christine Inman has in store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.