The Madison City Council ended 2020 in favorable financial standing, according to a report heard during a Jan. 26 meeting this week.
City Treasurer Michael Bartlow said the city had its “best cash position” that he had ever seen — at least since he has been involved over the last six years.
The sewer utility fund was sitting at a positive cash balance of $14,000 for, possibly, the first time ever.
“I think this is maybe the first year we’ve had that without having to do a transfer,” Bartlow said.
He said the one negative on the financial statements, which was in the capital improvement fund, was easily remedied by transferring funds from general fund.
Bartlow handed the council a set of recommendations for end-of-year transfers into the new year including:
$57,500 from the general fund to the capital improvement fund
$10,000 from the water utility fund into the general fund
$5,501.30 from the bond and interest fund to the general fund
$5,000 from the general fund into the fire equipment reserve fund
All of the transfers were unanimously approved.
“I like the transfers,” said Mayor Paul Dean. “I don’t have any other discussion.
“I’m find with it,” added council member Nick Cherry. “It looks good.”
The city council also appointed Victoria Stewart as city clerk, Bartlow as city treasurer, Michael Helbert as city attorney, Ted Hollembeak as city judge, Madison News as the city publication, Lyon County State Bank and Citizens State Bank as city banks, and Newman Regional Health as city healthcare services.
Dean said he wanted to address some questions he had received about non-Madison residents being appointed to city positions. He said that there was only one qualified Madison resident for the position of county attorney and judge. She had been approached and had declined the offer.
“We do have an attorney who has an office here in town, she had been previously offered that position and previously was not interested, and she still is not interested,” Dean said. “Only qualified individuals hold those positions.”
Dean explained that you do not need to be a Madison resident to hold those positions.
Tim Melton also asked if the city had any thoughts on updating the fire barn. Dean said they needed some more time to weigh options on that.
The council also:
Approved $225 to send Stewart to a virtual Spring Conference from March 17 - 19
Approved $932 to send Stewart and Deputy Clerk Kimberly Hinrichs to the Annual Kansas League Conference from Oct. 10 - 12. The cost is based on the 2019 rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.