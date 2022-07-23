Now that Stephen Jowers is no longer superintendent-in-waiting and has officially taken over the role as Superintendent, he is looking forward to taking that next step in his educational journey.
“I want to continue to make improvements in my leadership abilities that will have a positive impact on students, staff, and our community,” he said.
The Madison Board of Education felt confident enough in the fact that Jower’s was the right man for the job a year ago and were willing to wait for him as he got his credentials in order. Jowers is very appreciative of the board for believing in him and giving him this opportunity.
“When they first approached me about the superintendent role, I was really nervous. I wasn’t sure I was ready for the next step yet, but the board really believed in me, and I think their belief gave me the confidence I needed to make that transition,” explained Jowers.
The district was lucky to have USD 252 Southern Lyon County superintendent Michael Argabright willing and able to step in and fill the transitional gap while Jowers worked towards the appropriate accreditations. Without Argabright’s presence in daily activities and conversations this year, there will certainly be a void.
“He will always be only a phone call away as he has been throughout my entire career and has and always will be a great mentor to me. He brings an amazing level of knowledge and I have learned so much from him this past year.”
Not only does he have a bigger role at his job, but he also has a lot bigger role at home these days. Jowers is now the proud Dad of three kids, Korbyn, 6, Kolbe, 2, and their newest addition, Kambryn, who made her grand entrance on Thanksgiving morning last year. When asked about his hobbies, Jowers understandably doesn’t have much time for those right now as he spends any free time with his wife, Ashley, and their children. The job can be pretty demanding at times, so he spends his free time away from the office with those who mean the most to him. When they do find the time and energy to do something different, swimming, fishing, riding 4-wheelers and having movie nights as a family are their favorite things to do.
