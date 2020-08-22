MADISON — A long night filled with heightened emotions ended with a split vote by the USD 386 Board of Education Wednesday.
At a special meeting of the board, students, teachers, staff, patrons and board members discussed for more than three hours the district’s policy requiring face masks throughout the school day before it was called to a vote. In a late vote that came at about 10 p.m. the night before school was to re-open for the new academic year, the board voted 4-3 in favor of new wording regarding the mask policy.
The change states that masks are required in classrooms when social distancing cannot be maintained. They still must be worn in common areas such as hallways, lunchrooms and school transportation vehicles. Masks were required inside school buildings at all times in the previous version of the plan, which did not account for whether or not social distancing could be maintained.
In a roll call vote, board members Dallas Luthi, Jennifer Watts, Jeff Williams and Jannette Luthi voted in favor of the change, with Nick Cherry, Todd Pyle and Gary Kile against.
In a comment made to The Madison News Facebook page, Kile said his vote was later changed to “yes” to the amended plan. This was not yet reflected in the meeting’s unapproved minutes.
“We heard a lot tonight about compromise,” Williams, the board president, said as public input was winding down. “I’m willing to do that. I hope that this board can figure out something that works for everyone.”
Following that decision, the board voted unanimously in favor of revisiting the re-opening plan at its next meeting on Sept. 14 and revising it as necessary based on input they receive during the first few weeks of school. It also was 7-0 in favor of administrators Stu Moeckel and Stephen Jowers, respectively, in the junior high/high school and elementary being responsible for social distancing measures in their buildings, rather than placing that burden on teachers.
“As of now, it’s a re-opening plan,” Pyle said. “It’s not re-opening law.”
The decision came after a public input period that lasted more than two hours. Many district patrons along with some staff members and students spoke passionately both in favor of and against the initial policy requiring masks at all times within buildings. Several were even moved to tears as they laid out the reasoning behind their opinions.
Themes began to develop regarding both sides of the issue. Many of those in favor of keeping the policy as it was written argued wearing masks could potentially keep students in the classroom and allow them to participate in extra-curricular activities such as athletics and band. Teachers and staff members also stressed that “mask breaks” had been built into their schedules, and that students would not be expected to keep their face-covering on for eight hours straight. Those against the policy asked for compromise, allowing for some leeway on times when masks could be removed. They also argued the decision should be left with parents as to whether or not their child should have to wear a mask, and that keeping them on could have adverse effects on the mental health of some students.
“The effectiveness of masks is around 50-60 percent,” a parent of three children in the district told the board. “Do we really want to go through all of this for that low of results? … If we’re going to compromise our oxygen levels, to me that makes no sense.”
“Kids rely on seeing that smile from their teachers, or their classmates, or their principals,” another parent said in addressing possible impacts on mental health. “They might not see anyone smiling at them all day otherwise.”
An educator with the district later countered both of those arguments in his defense of keeping the policy in place.
“Someone said masks are only 50-60 percent effective,” he said. “If it was only 5 percent, I’d be for it. I hear those who say smiling is important. I will do my best to smile at your kids every day.”
Another parent also spoke in favor of the masks, stating that he had a child with asthma and felt not wearing them put kids like his and those in similar situations at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.
“If a mask means saving one kid, then what is the big deal?” he said. “If it protects kids, then we’ve gotta do what we’ve gotta do. In my opinion, a mask is a small thing to ask people to wear.”
Senior members of the Madison High football team spoke in favor of masks, stating it would help ensure they would be able to play their final season with the Bulldogs.
“I’ll do anything I can if I can be on that field again,” one player said. “We’ve all been together working for this our whole lives. If something happened and we’re not wearing masks — I’m not about to lose my whole senior season.”
“We want to go to school; we want to play football,” another player said. “If that is stripped away from us, it would be terrible. If wearing a mask helps stop the spread, I’m willing to do it.”
Others argued that just wearing masks will not be enough to ensure those players could play their senior season or that students will be able to remain in the classroom. Patrons against the mask policy stated they had seen faculty members and even football players out and about in the community without a face-covering.
“I’ve seen football players, even here tonight, not wearing a mask standing right next to me,” one parent said. “Why is it so important now?”
“I pulled all four of my kids out of this district,” another parent, who was also a staff member at the school, told the board. “I chose to pull them out because I feel that, as a parent, I should have a choice. … If teachers feel so unsafe in their classrooms without masks, why am I seeing them without masks eating at the Chicken House, or other places around town?”
Person after person gave their opinions on the policy. Finally, after about two and a half hours, Williams closed the public input portion of the meeting so that the board could discuss everything it had just heard.
Moeckel, the school’s superintendent and principal of the junior high and high school, also addressed some patrons’ concerns that a lack of transparency was shown by the board upon voting on the initial decision.
“The fact we’re having this meeting is showing our transparency,” he said. “Most districts aren’t having this discussion. To accuse our board or myself of being divisive — I don’t see trust in our staff to say they’re going to take care of our kids. We work hard every day for your kids. When that gets questioned, it hurts my heart.”
The discussion then turned mainly to a matter of semantics and how certain phrases, such as “strongly recommend” and “require” would change the meaning of the policy and how it affects everyone involved.
“I truly believe if we can make adjustments to the mask article and how it’s worded, I think that would do a world of good,” Watts said.
Board members and administrators then spoke of leaving the policy as-is for the start of school and looking at making changes at the Sept. 14 meeting. Williams added that he felt it would be “a disservice” to not at least try the initial policy before changing it. Cherry was in agreement, but Jannette Luthi and Dallas Luthi felt the policy was much more palatable with the new wording that allowed for social distancing.
Finally, it was Dallas Luthi who brought the issue to a vote, asking the wording be changed.
Williams and Cherry brought the next two decisions to a vote to clarify any issues that might arise due to the change.
“I ask that at the next meeting that the whole plan is revisited,” Williams said. “That will give us some time to get input from students and staff and figure out what changes, if any, need to be made.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.