After multiple presentations and much discussion over the course of three meetings, the board voted unanimously to adopt the time release policy allowing any child in 1st – 5th Grade with parental permission to attend LifeWise Academy one time a week.

LifeWise Academy is a Released Time Religious Instruction program which provides Bible-based character education to public school students and adheres to all laws and policies and is privately funded, off of school property and inclusive of only students with parental permission.

