After multiple presentations and much discussion over the course of three meetings, the board voted unanimously to adopt the time release policy allowing any child in 1st – 5th Grade with parental permission to attend LifeWise Academy one time a week.
LifeWise Academy is a Released Time Religious Instruction program which provides Bible-based character education to public school students and adheres to all laws and policies and is privately funded, off of school property and inclusive of only students with parental permission.
Administrators and local LifeWise leaders Aaron and Maria Luthi worked together to come up with scheduling that would accommodate both parties and would not hinder or disrupt the education needs of the students. LifeWise Academy will be on Wednesday afternoons in three different sessions from 1:45 -3:15 p.m. at the Baptist Church, which is just a short distance away from the elementary school.
The schedule will also help USD 386 provide coverage for students during PLC so that teachers are free to work in their professional learning groups. The students will not miss recess or direct instruction time.
The board also agreed to renew the Neighborhood Revitalization Program that has been in place for several years in conjunction with the City of Madison.
Dale Wolgram gave a much more detailed report on the proposed golf team. Due to the timing, the board opted to table a decision to allow them more time to absorb the information they were presented Monday night.
Greg Davis gave an update on fundraising for the ag building. While they are still considerably short of the total cost of $380,000, they are getting extremely close to being able to cover the concrete and the structure itself ($185,000). Superintendent Jowers indicated that it looked as if the district could potentially kick in $25,000 towards the project this school year and hopefully more the following year. Carla Davis indicated they had applied for grants that they are hopeful to get and have ongoing fundraisers that are trending well to hopefully have the funds to get the concrete poured and construction started this summer.
Another extensive discussion was held with representatives from OPAA Food Service of the displeasure of the service and personnel shortage that has been ongoing for months. They reported they have hired additional help for the kitchen, which has been understaffed for quite some time and even though board members were still frustrated, they did commend them for taking steps in the right direction.
OPAA hires their own employees to work along side USD 386 kitchen staff and OPAA’s shortage of staff has hurt the effectiveness of the kitchen and there have been many complaints about the quality of food OPAA is providing. Board members commended USD 386 staff for going above and beyond their duties when OPAA has not provided enough of their own staffing to run the kitchen efficiently.
The board made some changes to the budget and voted 7-0 to republish the budget.
They also moved to purchase new high school Science curriculum textbooks and approved the KASB membership renewal and KASB assistance contract 6-1 with Gary Kile voting no.
Jowers announced that he was recently notified that two media outlets (The Eureka Herald and The Emporia Gazette on behalf of The Madison News) had reported USD 386 for a violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act that occurred in late February. The board is in the gathering process of putting together all the documents the Attorney General’s office is requesting and will wait for their findings.
After a 30-minute executive session for personnel Jennifer Watts made a motion to hire Lukas Preeo as head junior high football coach. Jannette seconded the motion. Motion carried 6-1 with Dallas Luthi voting no.
Watts also moved to hire Elizabeth Kusmaul as the Title Reading Teacher for the 23-24 school year. Dallas Luthi seconded and motion carried 7-0.
After a 10-minute executive session for negotiations with no action taken, the meeting adjourned at 9:28.
