Hartsel Storrer is a Madison gem.
On March 22, the Madison community along with her family, will come together from 2- 4 p.m. at the Sauder Center to celebrate Storrer’s 100th birthday.
Storrer is a familiar face around town. At 100, she is still sharp, still drives her own car and continues to be a pivotal part of the Madison Senior Center and Meals on Wheels.
This milestone birthday has given her reasons to reflect on her life.
“I’m blessed,” Storrer said. “I’m 100 years old and I have no aches or pains. None. It’s wonderful.”
Charla Dixon, her youngest daughter, said she thanks God every night for her mother’s continued good health and ability to still get out and about.
She was born Hartsel Norton on March 22, 1920, to Archie and Joanna Norton in rural Hartford. At the time, her parents were building a new house, and therefore, taking up temporary residence in the wash house.
“My mom had words with the carpenter working on the house,” Storrer said. “She told him he’d better get that house done because she was about to have a baby.”
He didn’t get the house completed in a timely fashion, and as a result she was delivered in the wash house, a story she loves to share with people when talking about her birth.
She grew up east of Madison on her parents’ farm with an older brother, William, and younger brother, Lewis. They all attended No. 8 school east of Madison.
“Growing up, every Saturday night we went to Madison and my dad had saved enough money to go to the show,” Storrer said. “But sometimes Mom would have to buy a smaller sack of flour so that we had enough money to go to the show.”
She recalls that life was simple back then. “We didn’t ever lock our doors.”
For several years she was a teacher at various one-room schoolhouses in the Madison area.
“I look back and think, ‘Those poor kids,’” she laughed.
Some of her favorite students were Stanley Curry, Harold Fankhauser and Wanda Johnson. She also noted that another favorite student was Perry Rubart, who makes it a point to connect with her every Madison Days and also sends her a Christmas card every year.
She recalled teaching at a school west of Olpe where she had all girls and one boy.
“At that time, everybody rode a horse to school,” she said. “So, if it snowed, the students just jumped on their horses and rode to school.”
While teaching there she boarded with what she said was a wonderful family and rode a horse to school, also. She received $5 a month extra because she could play the piano.
Hartsel knew Carol Storrer, the man who would eventually be her husband, for many years growing up.
Carol’s aunt and uncle lived a mile up the road from Hartsel’s parents. Carol’s cousin was a friend of Hartsel, so when Carol came to visit with his family, his cousin would let Hartsel know. She would show up.
Dixon said her father was a gifted baseball player and was drafted to play for a team in Oregon.
“But he decided to come home to the farm and marry Mom,” she said.
The Storrers eventually said their vows on April 18, 1942, in the middle of World War II. Hartsel said he was spared being drafted because he was a farmer.
Hartsel said he had a fantastic opportunity in Oregon to further his baseball career, but because he was a pitcher, he knew that if he had one shoulder injury he would be finished.
Carol and Hartsel lived southeast of Madison, where they made their home and raised their family. They had two daughters, Carol Ann (Flock) and Charla (Dixon). They both still live in Madison.
They had many friends. There were picnics, dances, covered-dish dinners, card parties and lots of visiting.
“Everybody was poor,” Hartsel said. “Once a month the neighborhood would go out to No. 8 and have a dinner and play cards and dance if someone had a fiddle. Back then the neighborhood was all we had and we were poor, but we didn’t know we were poor.”
Ruth Cox and Mary Bonczkowski were Hartsel’s life-long friends who lived near each other and raised their kids together.
Hartsel recalled that they had a riding horse named Trigger. Dixon and Flock would ride the horse over to the Bonczkowski’s a couple of miles, bareback, to hang out with Mary’s sons, David and Larry.
Dixon recalled some of her favorite memories of growing up on the farm with her parents.
“I had a wonderful childhood,” she aid. “Mom always had a huge garden and we always had hogs and beef and we ate all winter on stuff Mom canned. There’s just nothing like a jar of home-canned green beans.”
Hartsel said they always raised chickens to butcher every spring.
“We’d go into that store on Commercial Street in Emporia and order a hundred chicks and get a hundred Leghorns free,” she said.
Dixon remembered that on chicken butchering day, everybody had their job. It might take a couple of days to get them all butchered, but they couldn’t wait for that evening when her mom would fry up some of the chickens.
“On Mondays she did the laundry and it all smelled so good,” Dixon said.
They both said holidays were special, with Hartsel always making the girls new dresses, especially on Easter, complete with hats and gloves. Christmas always meant going to the pasture to pick out the perfect cedar tree.
Hartsel’s husband died in 1978.
“It was the worst winter on record,” Hartsel said. “After Carol died, I continued to take care of the cows and calves. We had a terrible snowstorm and the phones were out and the girls couldn’t get ahold of me. They didn’t know if old Mother was alive or dead out there.”
One morning while breaking the ice for the cows, she stepped on the ice and fell through up to her waist. She got herself out and back to the house before freezing to death.
Within a couple of years, Hartsel bought a house and moved to Madison. Flock and her husband, Phillip took over the farm.
Hartsel’s family is dear to her, including Dixon and her husband Lee, Flock and her husband Phillip, her two granddaughters Joanna and Erin, three great-grandsons Wayne, Ryan and Eli and one great-granddaughter, Lydia. She is a new great-great grandmother of Elizabeth Laurie. Elizabeth’s parents are Wayne and Emily. She is a devoted member of the Central Christian Church, member of the Madison Days Committee, organizer of the Madison Days Alumni Banquet until two years ago, former 4-H leader, a former member of the 49ers HDU Club and served on the Greenwood County Cancer Board. She also spent many years babysitting her granddaughters. She loves to put together jigsaw puzzles, reading novels and watching television “although I rarely see the end of a show.”
When asked what her greatest accomplishment in her life has been, she said raising two wonderful girls. She also said people today “are too wound up in earthly things. It’s the almighty dollar that’s driving us instead of being thankful for what we have. We just want more.”
For 100 years old, she stays active and is on the go all the time with her many friends.
“I tell everyone that if they want to go anywhere just give me a call,” she said. “My shoes are always by the door.”
