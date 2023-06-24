If fireworks is your thing, you won’t have to go far to find quality fireworks and friendly faces to help you pick out the perfect fireworks for you and your family.
Chubby Foods and Engle’s Red, White & Boom will both be opening soon and are looking forward to another successful year of helping folks celebrate their independence by lighting up the night sky.
7:00 AM – 10:00 PM weekdays
7:00 AM – Midnight on the weekends
LOCATION: 311 Main St., Madison
INVENTORY: Discounted fireworks with new inventory every year. Large selection from little smoke bombs, sparklers, roman candles, poppers, 500-gram cakes, fountains and 6” artillery shells. Lots of assorted sets so you can get a little (or a lot) of everything you like.
OTHER INFO: To go along with the firework sales, they look forward to their block party every year for their customers and the community to enjoy. Kids ran lemonade stands, community cookouts, lawn games and daily firework specials. They will also have the store open late for carryout menu items. Be sure to join them on Wednesday night for the shake special, Thursday night burger special and Friday night pizza special.
“We look forward each year to the supporters that bring lawn chairs and join us building meaningful, lasting memories. We have really enjoyed our past year’s block parties and being a small part of everyone’s celebrations.” – Michala Wilson
ENGLE’S RED, WHITE & BOOM:
10:00 AM – 10:00 PM daily
LOCATION: 1968 365th St., Madison
INVENTORY: Engle’s carry a large selection of fireworks from things for the littlest of kids to bigger items for those thrill seekers and everything in between.
OTHER INFO: They are excited to say the fireworks will be cheaper this year than last. They are thrilled about the price drop as they want their customers to literally get more bang for their buck. They are excited for the kids to be able to fill their buckets again so that mom’s and dad’s can have money left over for bigger fireworks at a noticeably reduced price, too.
“Our stand is a family affair. We work hard during the month of June to prepare our stand and make it a fun atmosphere for our customers. It takes a village to make it all come together and run smoothly and everyone plays a part in making it a success. We enjoy our customers and the relationships we’ve made with all of them. We look forward to families returning to our stand every year. As an added bonus, kids love to feed our 4H goats that quickly became the mascot of the fireworks stand for kids and adults alike.” – Alana Engle
