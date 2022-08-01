SPORTS-BBO-GREGORIAN-COLUMN-KC

A painting of Martin Luther King Jr., Jackie Robinson and Buck O’Neil by Courtney Wall hangs in the office of Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. O’Neil was passed over for the National Baseball Hall of Fame shortly before his death in 2006 and was elected to the hall on Dec. 5, 2021.

 (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

Friday was another beautiful day at, and for, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. So much so that even by his gleaming standards NLBM president Bob Kendrick radiated a certain surplus glow still basking in Buck O’Neil’s long-awaited induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

In the wake of that triumph last week (albeit 16 years since Buck’s death months after he was excruciatingly omitted from election by a special committee on the Negro Leagues), the NLBM launched its “Thanks A Million, Buck” campaign at the epicenter of a celebration brought home to Kansas City from Cooperstown.

