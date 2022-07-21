Emporia State's Brenden Van Dyke will become the fifth Hornet to sign a professional contract since 2019 after signing with CD Agulia San Miguel in El Salvador.
A two-time All-MIAA performer, Van Dyke averaged 7.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in just 21 games this year after undergoing the third knee surgery of his career early in the season. He led the MIAA in blocked shots per game. Over his final eight games he averaged 12.4 points and 6.0 boards per game and shot 66% from the field. He was nine of ten from the field and scored a career-high 25 points at Northwest Missouri.
"Brenden has meant a lot to our program, coaching staff, and the Emporia community in his time at Emporia State," said Hornet head coach Craig Doty. "We are so proud of him."
He was averaging 7.7 points and 5.7 rebounds before he suffered his second season-ending knee injury of his career, just seven minutes into the fourth game of the year against Lincoln on December 17, 2020. He was named honorable mention All-MIAA as a junior in 2019-20 despite only playing 14 games due to a knee injury. He averaged 10.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game before his first season-ending injury against Missouri Western on January 11, 2020.
"I am not sure I've ever witnessed an athlete persevere like Brenden has over the past three years," said Doty. "Three knee surgeries didn't stop him. He refused to give up. In this way and beyond he is a role model for many."
Van Dyke will play for a team that went 18-8 overall and 15-5 in Liga Mayor play while advancing to the conference semifinals last season. The league is made up of 11 teams throughout El Salvador. Their season runs from March through May.
The Hornets went 20-9 this season with a 15-7 record in MIAA play. Tray Buchanan led the nation in scoring at 25.6 points per game. It was the first 20 win season by Emporia State since 2007 and a school record for wins in MIAA action. The Hornets are set to return five of their top eight scorers and six of their top nine rebounders from this past season.
