Brenden Van Dyke pro

Emporia State’s Brenden Van Dyke signed a professional contract with CD Agulia San Miguel in El Salvador.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State's Brenden Van Dyke will become the fifth Hornet to sign a professional contract since 2019 after signing with CD Agulia San Miguel in El Salvador.

A two-time All-MIAA performer, Van Dyke averaged 7.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in just 21 games this year after undergoing the third knee surgery of his career early in the season. He led the MIAA in blocked shots per game. Over his final eight games he averaged 12.4 points and 6.0 boards per game and shot 66% from the field. He was nine of ten from the field and scored a career-high 25 points at Northwest Missouri.

Tags

