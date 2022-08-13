Tray Buchanan

Emporia State's Tray Buchanan signed a professional contract with AEL-Limassol in Cyprus.

Tray Buchanan only played one year at Emporia State. But he sure did make it count.

Buchanan led Division II in scoring with 25.6 points per game and ranked third in the nation among all NCAA men’s players. He led the nation in free throws while ranking tenth in three-pointers per game. His 742 points last season ranks fourth on the Emporia State single-season list while his 95 made three-pointers are tied for second and his 225 made free throws set a school record.

