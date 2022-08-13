Tray Buchanan only played one year at Emporia State. But he sure did make it count.
Buchanan led Division II in scoring with 25.6 points per game and ranked third in the nation among all NCAA men’s players. He led the nation in free throws while ranking tenth in three-pointers per game. His 742 points last season ranks fourth on the Emporia State single-season list while his 95 made three-pointers are tied for second and his 225 made free throws set a school record.
He earned DII Conference Commissioners Association All-American honors, becoming the first ESU men’s basketball player to do so since 2003.
“What Tray did to the single-season record books at ESU and at the conference and national level is unprecedented,” head coach Craig Doty said. “We gave him the keys to the car, but he showed every day in practice why he deserved to drive.”
Buchanan arrived at Emporia State as a graduate transfer from South Dakota State. He mentioned assistant coach Evan Lavery reached out after he entered his name in the transfer portal. Buchanan enjoyed his visit to campus and ended up committing.
The coaching staff made things easy for him to transition to a new team.
“It was pretty easy to blend in,” Buchanan said. “The coaches did a good job of getting us out there early in the summer, so it was easy to build relationships with the guys, my teammates and the coaching staff. After that, all I had to do is just play basketball, so it was an easy process for sure.”
Buchanan played point guard at ESU, but he’s also capable of playing shooting guard. More than anything else, he considers himself a team player.
“I would say I can score the ball but also do a good job of getting my teammates involved,” Buchanan said when asked to describe his game. “I’m just a competitor who plays to win and does whatever it takes to win. If it takes scoring the ball, I’ll score the ball. If it takes passing, I’ll pass it. It’s all about just making my teammates better because I’m pretty confident in what I can do.”
Buchanan mentioned he had a pro day in July, where he played well. He said he connected well with the coaching staff and a few players from AEL-Limassol in Cyprus, so he believes it will be a good fit. Training camp for the season starts Sept. 1 and he plans to leave at the end of the month. He’s excited to now be able to say he’s a professional basketball player.
“It’s definitely been a lifelong goal that I can finally say I accomplished,” Buchanan said. “It’s a big milestone in my career and just in life in general. I want to have a long career and be able to make some money doing what I love to do. I’ve always dreamt of playing basketball at the highest level, whether that’d be in the NBA, the highest level overseas or wherever God may take me.
“I know this is just to start and it shows me I could accomplish anything I put my mind to. At this point, I just need to keep doing what I’ve been doing and working hard. It’s my job now, so I need to get much better.”
It was a long collegiate journey with many stops for Buchanan, who started at North Dakota and played a year at Des Moines Area Community College before getting to South Dakota State. But he will always be grateful for his time at Emporia State and wants players to find the right fit for them, regardless of what level it’s at.
“I would tell anybody coming up don’t get caught up in the DI, DII thing,” Buchanan said. “If you can play, you can play and that will show any level. I think I’m a testament to that.”
“I wouldn’t take back my experience at the DI level though because it made me who I am today. I knew it couldn’t be a regular season converting from DI to DII and my coaches and teammates did a good job in just letting me play my game to my fullest ability. My time at ESU has definitely been a blessing.”
