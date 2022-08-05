Another school year is upon us, and that means Emporia State is preparing to begin training camps for its fall sports next week.
FOOTBALL
Emporia State football training camp begins on Monday and that means single game and season tickets are now available to the general public.
The Hornets will report on Sunday, Aug. 7 and take part in compliance meetings on Monday, Aug. 8 before hitting the field for the first time with practice number one on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 9:20 a.m. on Jones Field at Welch Stadium.
After a morning practice on Friday, Aug. 12, the Emporia State Athletic Department will hold the Kickoff Bash in the Memorial Union's Webb Hall with a social hour starting at 6:00 p.m.
The first full-pads workout for the Hornets is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13 at 9:30 a.m. before the first NCAA-mandated off day on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The Annual Booster Night for Hornet Football will be on Thursday, Aug. 18 and is an opportunity for selected boosters to meet the team before they undergo a full pad practice that is open to the public.
Emporia State will hold its annual Football Media Day on Sunday, Aug. 21 in Welch Stadium at 11:00 a.m.
The Hornets will host a Monday Night Football practice for Emporia State students on Aug. 22 in Welch Stadium following the Back to School Block Party in downtown Emporia on the first day of classes.
On Aug. 26 the Hornets will take part in the first Friday Night party of the school year with the a Tailgate experience in Kellogg Circle.
Game week will begin with Hornet Talk on Monday, Aug. 29 over the noon hour at Bruff's Sports Bar & Grill.
Emporia State opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Northeastern State. Kick-off from Jones Field at Welch Stadium in is set for 7:00 p.m. Season and single-game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from esuhornets.com by clicking on the tickets link. Season tickets start as low as $48 for the six-game home schedule with single-game tickets ranging from $10-$20. Tickets to Live at the Hive VIP Experience presented by Busch Light and Game Day Parking Passes are also available on the tickets link at esuhornets.com.
The Hornets have gone 69-38 since 2012 with eight of the wins over teams in the top 25 at the time. They have been to the postseason in six of the last nine seasons.
SOCCER
The 2021 MIAA Tournament Champion Emporia State soccer team will be the first Hornet team to start practice for the 2022 athletic season when they take the practice field on Monday morning.
After being ranked #14 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll earlier this week, the Hornets will report on Sunday, Aug. 7 to take part in compliance meetings. They will hit the field for the first time with practice number one on Monday, Aug. 8 at 6:30 a.m. inside Welch Stadium.
Emporia State will continue to practice on the artificial surface of Jones Field at Welch Stadium at 6:30 a.m. for the rest of the week while holding intra-squad scrimmages in the afternoon.
The Hornets will hold Photo Day on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 12:30 p.m.
After a 10:00 a.m. scrimmage on the ESU Pitch with Northern Oklahoma College on Friday, Aug. 12, the Emporia State Athletic Department will hold the Kickoff Bash in the Memorial Union's Webb Hall with a social hour starting at 6:00 p.m.
The Hornets will take their first off day on Saturday, Aug. 13 before returning to practice on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Emporia State will travel to El Dorado, Kan. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 for their final preseason scrimmage against Butler CC. Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m.
With this being a Fall Festival year for NCAA Division II, regular season play will start in August. The Hornets will open the season with five straight road matches and will play nine of their first ten matches away from the ESU Pitch. Emporia State will travel to Texas to open the regular season at West Texas A&M on Friday, Aug. 26 in Canyon, Texas before traveling to Austin, Texas to play St. Edward's on Sunday, Aug. 28.
This will be one of the most challenging seasons for the Hornets in school history. The entire non-MIAA portion of the schedule consists of teams with a winning record last season as the four teams combined to go 43-26-7 in 2021. Only three of Emporia State's 18 matches will be against teams with a below .500 record last season.
The Hornets are set to return their top four scorers from last season led by All-American Mackenzie Dimarco, along with All-Region performers Hannah Woolery and Aislinn Hughes and All-MIAA defender Joanie Westcoat.
VOLLEYBALL
The Emporia State volleyball team will report to campus on Sunday, Aug. 7 before starting their practice schedule the next day in the refurbished HPER Volleyball Practice Gym.
The Hornets will hold their first practice at 9:00 a.m. on Monday followed by a second practice at 2:00 p.m. in the Practice Gym. They will continue the two-a-day sessions for the remainder of the week with practices in White Auditorium.
The team will hold their Photo Day on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 9:00 a.m. in the HPER Building.
After practice on Friday, Aug. 12, the Emporia State Athletic Department will hold the Kickoff Bash in the Memorial Union's Webb Hall with a social hour starting at 6:00 p.m.
The Hornets will have the first of two scrimmages on Tuesday, Aug. 16 when they play host to Butler CC at 10:00 a.m. in White Auditorium.
Emporia State Residence Hall Move-In is set for Thursday, Aug. 18 and the Hornets will be helping out starting at 12:15 p.m.
Training camp will wrap up with a day of scrimmages at Central Missouri on Saturday, Aug. 20 before classes start at Emporia State on Monday, Aug. 22.
With this being a Fall Festival year for NCAA Division II, regular season play will start in August. The Hornets will open the season on Aug. 26 at the UMSL Triton Invitational against the host Tritons. It is the first of nine matches against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season. The second match of the day will be against Saint Leo (Fla.) with Southern Arkansas and Missouri S&T on the schedule for Aug. 27 in St. Louis, Mo.
The home opener is set for Sept. 9 against Neb.-Kearney in the first match of a four-game home stand that will include three matches against NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.