The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced the 2022 Women's Soccer All-Tournament Team Tuesday. The 14 member-team is selected by the coaching staffs of the MIAA Tournament qualifying teams.
For Emporia State, forward Mackenzie Dimarco, midfielder Hannah Woolery and defender Abby Bachman were named to the team.
The Hornets advanced to the MIAA Tournament Championship Match for the second straight year before falling 4-3 to Central Missouri.
Emporia State received an at large bid to the NCAA Tournament and will be playing Fort Hays State on Friday, November 11 in Warrensburg, Mo. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m.
2022 MIAA Women's Soccer All-Tournament Team
- Andree Orcutt, Central Missouri
- Madilyn Hamline, Central Missouri
- Kloee Grubb, Central Missouri
- Mackenzie Dimarco, Emporia State
- Hannah Woolery, Emporia State
- Abby Bachman, Emporia State
- Lily Ellis, Northwest Missouri
- Hannah Stirling, Northwest Missouri
- Reilly Madden, Fort Hays State
- Emily Hutchings, Fort Hays State
- Khloe Schuckman, Washburn
- Elisabeth Pujado, Missouri Western
- Kamari Jefferson, Northeastern State
- Kassidy Collins, Central Oklahoma
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.