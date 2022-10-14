Tucker Groh the athlete is no different from Tucker Groh the human. And deservedly so.
“First and foremost, I’m a Christian who believes that my talents are given to me by God to use to the best of my abilities,” the Chase County High School junior said. “Additionally, I am also a respectful person who wants to be a role model to youth. I am a student-athlete with a 3.92 GPA and I believe that academics come before athletics. As an athlete, I want to be a positive leader and good teammate in any sport I participate in.”
It shouldn’t surprise anyone who knows Groh why success has followed him as a Bulldog. In just a little over one season plus six games, he has more interceptions than most players have in a career.
His secret for success? Play football the old-fashion way.
“I realized that in order to get more playing time I had to work harder, listen better and always give 100%,” Groh said.
He studied the high school game his freshman year. He watched film, ran, lifted weights and lifted more weights. To be the best, Groh had to prove his worthiness by never being satisfied. One good day of practice required an even better day the next day.
In just 15 games of varsity football, Groh has nine interceptions from his defensive back spot for the Bulldogs. Three of his picks have been returned to the House for six. And he wasted no time notching pick six No. 1.
“My favorite pick six would be my first ever high school varsity football game against Moundridge at home,” he said. “It felt amazing crossing the goal line, hearing all the cheers and seeing all the excitement my teammates had for me. It was also the first game after my grandma had passed away.”
His Grandma has overlooked her grandson haul in eight more aerial thefts. If you see him point skyward after a future pick, you’ll know why.
“She always supported me and loved watching me play,” Groh said.
Groh and his 5-1 Bulldogs faced Cair Paravel Latin School out of Topeka at 7 p.m. Friday at home. He looked to add to his interception total.
“Being able to read the quarterback and recognizing where the ball is going to go as I learned in basketball at an early age,” he said on why he’s been an interception machine.
Yet football takes a back seat to basketball for Groh.
“Basketball has just been something I’ve done since I was four,” he said. “I’ve always had a passion for the sport and try to better myself each time I’m on the court. I love the environment and the pace of the game and getting to play with my friends and have fun. Basketball has always put a smile on my face every time I step on the court.”
He did not get to play any varsity basketball his freshman year, which made him work harder to earn that spot the next year.
“My sophomore year I averaged 10.3 points, 3.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game,” said Groh, who earned second-team All-Flinthills League as well as making an All-Tournament team.
This past summer the 6-foot-1, 160-pounder played on an AAU squad which has improved his game.
“Summer ball has helped me by putting me against higher competition that pushes me to be better,” he said. “It has made me a better leader and teammate on the court, it’s improved my confidence and my discipline on the court.”
But don’t worry about him having a big ego.
“Summer ball showed me that I still have a lot to improve on, with hard work and dedication,” Groh said. “It also showed me my weaknesses so I can go to the gym every night and work on those.”
You can expect him to participate in track when March arrives.
“As a freshman, I competed in track and field and qualified for the state track meet for the 4x800 & 4x400,” he said. “I took my sophomore year off to focus more on basketball and improving myself. This year I plan on participating in track again because I realized how much I missed the competition.”
He also set personal records in the 400 (53 seconds) and 800 (2:09).
But football is his main focus for the next few weeks.
“This football team is great. Our chemistry is amazing,” said Groh, whose favorite pregame meal is devouring his mamma’s homemade meatballs. “We all have the desire to win and compete with any team no matter their skill set. Our goal is to win state and that has been our driving force since Day One. I believe this team can go all the way if we just try our hardest every game, not giving up on ourselves and listening to our coaches. I love them all and they are like family to me.”
Groh hopes he is leaving his own legacy at CCHS.
“I want to be remembered as a respectful, hard-working athlete who loves God and was very outgoing,” he said.
His grandma is shaking her head with approval of the attributes listed above. Take a bow young man, you’re leaving quite the legacy indeed.
