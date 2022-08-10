EHS Summer Girls Basketball

The Emporia Lady Spartans Summer Basketball Team with the second place trophy at the MAYB Girls National Tournament in Oklahoma City, Okla.

 Courtesy Photo

The Emporia Lady Spartans placed second in the 11-12th grade Division 2 of the MAYB Girls National Tournament in Oklahoma City, Okla. over the weekend.

MAYB does a girls national tournament in Oklahoma City every summer (the boys have a tournament in Wichita) and about 700 teams play in various age groups, from first grade all the way through high school. There were 44 teams in the 11-12th grade age group. With teams coming from Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.