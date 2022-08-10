The Emporia Lady Spartans placed second in the 11-12th grade Division 2 of the MAYB Girls National Tournament in Oklahoma City, Okla. over the weekend.
MAYB does a girls national tournament in Oklahoma City every summer (the boys have a tournament in Wichita) and about 700 teams play in various age groups, from first grade all the way through high school. There were 44 teams in the 11-12th grade age group. With teams coming from Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas.
Emporia won all three of its games in pool play, where they played against two teams from Oklahoma and one from Arkansas. Bracket play began on Saturday, where they topped two Kansas teams – the Waconda Lakers, 52-49 in the quarterfinals and SSA Gameball 2023 Ingram, 37-28 in the semifinals before falling to the Certified Ballerz (also from Kansas), 53-35, in the finals.
Amanda Gutierrez has coached most of the girls since second grade and was their middle school coach. She helps Emporia High School head coach Carolyn Dorsey with coaching over the summer. Brody Peak was also with the girls in Oklahoma City.
What Gutierrez enjoys the most about this team is that everyone is from Emporia, and that prepares them for the upcoming high school season.
“There’s a lot of options for kids to play in the summer,” Gutierrez said. “But what I love about our team is that it's just Emporia girls and it’s good because they're working together and getting that chemistry to prepare them for the high school season. All the plays we ran this summer were Coach Dorsey’s plays. They gain so much and I think that will benefit them during the high school season.”
One of the girls, Rebecca Snyder, will be a senior and a returning starter on the high school team this year. Eight of the girls will be juniors with one of them, Alexa Shivley, a returning varsity starter. The other juniors are Ryan Peak, Kyla Herfkens, Addie Kirmer, Lexsey Dewitt, Emeil Bennett, Teegan Baker, and Addison Gutierrez. They all have some varsity experience except Gutierrez, who missed last season with an ankle injury. Alli Hess was the lone sophomore with the group. She played freshman and JV last year.
The main thing for the girls with this trip is to prepare for the high school season. But Gutierrez was impressed with how well they did, especially considering the competition they were faced with.
“Those are mostly All-Star teams with the top players from a bunch of different schools and we roll down there with all these kids that play at one high school,” Gutierrez said. “For them to finish as well as they did, I think that says a lot about their talent but also about the Emporia program and what they're doing over there.”
Most of this group has played together since second grade and they won the Division 3 national title when they were in seventh grade. Gutierrez noted this is a trip they’ve made about five or six times over the years.
“It's a good tournament to end the summer,” Gutierrez said. “And we've had some success there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.