A fallen teammate's legacy will live on as Hornet football coach Garin Higgins announced the Brexten Green Scholarship Sunday night at the last team meeting before classes started at Emporia State. Carter Richardson, a defensive lineman from Elkhorn, Neb. will be the first recipient of the scholarship.
The scholarship is awarded to a walk-on player that represents the traits that made Green a memorable member of the Hornet football team - a player with an outstanding work ethic that had to truly earn their way into the program, someone that cares about and is dedicated to the football program. The selection was made by the Emporia State coaching staff in consultation with Brexten's parents Brett and LaMae Green.
