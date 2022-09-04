The Emporia High School cross country team competed at the Manhattan Invite on Saturday in Manhattan.
The girls did not field a full varsity team but had a few individual runners led by junior Micah Sheffy-Harris, who finished fifth with a time of 20:56.4.
“Everyone went out and competed hard today,” head coach Michael Robinson said. “It's easy to tell which athletes put in the work this summer. Micah ran a solid, fearless race and got some good experience running at the front of the race. There are some JV girls looking to move into varsity spots already as well, which is pretty exciting.”
Two Lady Spartan junior varsity runners finished in the top 10 – freshman Bailee Van Sickle took fourth (18:09.6) and junior Lily Heinen finished sixth (18:12.6). The team finished third.
The boys varsity team finished ninth and were led by sophomore Daghyn True, who finished in eighth place with a time of 17:16.
“Daghyn had a good race,” Robinson said. “He got out strong and was able to establish position. We need to work on race strategy a little bit with him, but he has the ability and the runner IQ to have a good sophomore season.”
Sophomore Zane Basler led the JV squad with a 17th-place finish of 19:48.4. The team finished fourth.
Emporia will host its home invite on Sept. 10 at Jones Park beginning at 9 a.m.
