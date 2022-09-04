PXL_20210911_152723844.jpg

Micah Sheffy-Harris placed 5th at Manhattan on Saturday.

 File Photo

The Emporia High School cross country team competed at the Manhattan Invite on Saturday in Manhattan.

The girls did not field a full varsity team but had a few individual runners led by junior Micah Sheffy-Harris, who finished fifth with a time of 20:56.4.

