TOPEKA – The Emporia High boys bowling team took second and the girls took third Wednesday at the West Ridge Lanes in Topeka.
The boys rolled up 2,473 points, although they did not have any top five individual placers.
The girls scored 1,724 for their third-place finish, which was highlighted by Brittany Mohling's third-place individual finish.
In junior varsity competition, Morgan Liggett took first with a 582 and Adam Kamprath placed third with a 528 on the boys side. As a team, the boys placed first with a score of 2,005.
Faith Welborn took first place for the girls with a 382. There were no team placements in the JV girls competition as the Emporia was the only team with four bowlers.
The Spartans will return to action next Wednesday at Manhattan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.