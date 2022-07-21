Emporia has five golfers competing at the Kansas Amateur Match Play Championship at Sand Creek Station in Newton this week.
The event began on Tuesday with the first round of stroke play, which concluded with the second round on Wednesday. The top 64 golfers made the cut into match play, beginning with the first round on Thursday and the second and third rounds taking place on Friday. The quarter and semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, with the 36-hole final between the remaining two golfers on Sunday.
Emporia had two golfers qualify for match play, with Chase Coble finishing stroke play with the highest seed, tied for 46th place. Gentry Scheve finished tied for 52nd place and also advanced.
Scheve won against Olathe’s Caleb Kimmel in the first round of stroke play, 64-68, and will face Gavin Dines also of Olathe on Friday in the round of 32. Coble fell to Zach Sokolosky of Wichita, 70-69.
Caleb Schmid, Brooks Sauder and Caden Massey did not make the cut into match play. The cutoff was +6 and Schmid finished stroke play with a 153 (+9), Sauder carded a 154 (+10) and Massey totaled 155 (+11).
This story will be updated as the tournament progresses.
