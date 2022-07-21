080519-gaz-golf1.jpg

Gentry Scheve putting at the 2019 Emporia City Men's Golf Championship.

 Stephen Coleman/Gazette

Emporia has five golfers competing at the Kansas Amateur Match Play Championship at Sand Creek Station in Newton this week.

The event began on Tuesday with the first round of stroke play, which concluded with the second round on Wednesday. The top 64 golfers made the cut into match play, beginning with the first round on Thursday and the second and third rounds taking place on Friday. The quarter and semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, with the 36-hole final between the remaining two golfers on Sunday.

