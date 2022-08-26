The #14 Emporia State soccer team was shut out in a season opener for the first time since 2016 in a 3-0 loss at West Texas A&M on Friday night in Canyon, Texas.
The Lady Buffs got on the board in the 18th minute on a penalty kick by Asha James. West Texas scored again in the 40th minute when Maria Frances Serrant scored off an assist from Mandy Stricker as they took a 2-0 lead into the half.
The Hornets had several opportunities midway through the second half but could not connect. One of the best chances came in the 75th minute when Aislinn Hughes stole the ball and got it ahead to Mackenzie Dimarco at the top of the box. Lady Buff keeper Reagan Heelan came up and made a clean tackle to knock the ball away.
In the 77th minute freshman keeper Mackenzi Goen was given a red card for "denial of an obvious goal-scoring chance" when she came out of the box and got a hand on a shot resulting in the card.
West Texas would add another goal with just under nine minutes remaining as James got past two defenders and snuck one past Bailey for a 3-0 lead.
Despite having a 6-4 advantage on corner kicks, the Hornets were outshot 26-10 with a 14-5 disadvantage in shots on goal. Tori Bailey had a career-high eight saves, the most by a Hornet keeper since Jillian Patton had eight saves in an overtime win against Texas A&M-Commerce in 2019.
The Hornets will be back in action on Sunday, Aug. 28 as they travel to Austin, Texas to take on St. Edwards. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.
