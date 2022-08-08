The Emporia State cross country teams will have two home competitions on a new course as part of their five-meet regular season schedule.
The Hornets will open the season on Sept. 3 at the JK Gold Classic at the 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta, Kan. The men are set to run a 6000m course starting at 8:30 a.m. with the women to run 5000m following at 9 a.m.
The Hornets will head to Joplin, Mo. on Sept. 17 to take part in the Southern Stampede. Traditionally one of the larger meets in the Midwest, the women will run in the University Open Division and are scheduled to run at 8:30 a.m. with the men set for a 9:45 a.m. start.
Emporia State will make the first of their two home appearance of the cross country season on Sept. 23 when they play host to the ESU Invitational. The Hornets have designed a new course at the Trusler Sports Complex. The twilight meet will begin at 5:15 p.m. with the women's 5K followed by the men's 8K at 6 p.m.
The Hornets will travel to Columbia, Mo. on Sept. 30 to take part in the Gans Creek Invitational hosted by the University of Missouri. In a change of pace for a weekday meet, the men's 8K will start at 9 a.m. with the women scheduled to run a 6K at 9:45 a.m.
Emporia State will host Senior Day on Oct. 14 when they play host to the Hornet Harrier Invitational. The women's 5K will start at 4 p.m. with the men set to run at 4:45 p.m. over the 8K course.
The MIAA Championships will be held in Jefferson City, Mo. on Nov. 5 with the NCAA Central Regional set for Joplin, Mo. on Nov. 19.
The NCAA National Championships will be a part of the Division II Fall Festival in the Seattle, Wash. area on Dec. 3.
2022 Emporia State Cross Country Schedule
Sept. 3 JK Gold Classic Augusta, KS 8:30 a.m.
Sept .17 Southern Stampede Joplin, MO 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 23 ESU Invitational Emporia, KS 5:15 p.m.
Sept. 30 Gans Creek Invitational Columbia, MO 9 a.m.
Oct. 14 Hornet Harrier Invitational Emporia, KS 4 p.m.
Nov. 5 MIAA Championships Jefferson City, MO 11:30 a.m.
Nov. 19 NCAA Central Regional Joplin, MO 10 a.m.
Dec. 3 NCAA Championships University Place, WA TBA
