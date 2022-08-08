ESU XC
Courtesy ESU Athletics

The Emporia State cross country teams will have two home competitions on a new course as part of their five-meet regular season schedule.

The Hornets will open the season on Sept. 3 at the JK Gold Classic at the 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta, Kan. The men are set to run a 6000m course starting at 8:30 a.m. with the women to run 5000m following at 9 a.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.