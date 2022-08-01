Peter Pan Park hosted the first Disc Golf Junior Championship presented by The Farm Path Tour/Team Esco on Sunday.
All kids through age 18 are eligible for the junior championship. Kids that are 13 and older played two rounds (36 holes) while the younger kids played one round (18 holes).
Malachi Arzola from Perry, Oklahoma won the 18 and under age group with a score of 106 (-10). Carley Jordan of Neosho Rapids was the only girl in that age group. She finished with a 137 (+21).
In the 15 and under age group, Lenexa’s Connor Schluben won with a 114 (-2). Victoria Earling of Topeka scored a 129 (+13) for the girls.
There was only one boy and one girl in the 12 and under age group. Emporia’s Milo Rangel tossed a 72 (+14) and Wichita’s Alexis Noel had a 74 (+16).
In the 10 and under boys division, Olathe’s Hank Pauls (+12) edged Lees Summit’s Truman Gamache (+13), 66-67. Brinley Ink of Council Grove led the girls with a 77 (+23).
In the eight and under division, Emporia’s Kailen Ludes won with a 57 (+3). Kansas City, Missouri’s Clementine Poth was the lone girl, scoring a 98.
All winners received a DyeMax Trophy, which was a disc with their name on it. Kids who were the only player in their age group received one as well.
