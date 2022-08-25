As summer enters its last month and fall quickly approaches, the 10-12 week window of agreeable running weather begins. That means a slew of high school runners will soon be hitting the road and trails around the area — some already have — kicking off another cross country season.
Below is a list of this year’s top returning runners. [The race distance for boys and girls at regional and state meets is 5K. However, during the regular season, event hosts can select other distances.]
Chase County-
Senior Cooper Schroer: A two-time state qualifier who placed 38th at state in 2021.
5K: 18:04
“Our expectations for Cooper is to medal at state in 2022 and bring the men's team with him,” said Chase County head cross country coach Amy Budke in an email. “For the first time in over a decade, we have a men's team, and we have a group of strong runners. An additional goal for Cooper is to break the 18:00 mark early in the season…Cooper is a natural team leader, a 4.0 student-athlete, and the type of person every coach wants leading their team.”
Sophomore Kinslea Glanville: A member of the girls’ state qualifying team in 2021.
5K: 24:47
“She is gritty, tough, and a friend to all,” Budke said. “I am very excited to see how her season plays out. Our goals for Kinslea are to medal at each meet and medal at the league meet.”
Hartford High School-
Sophomore Cody Cleveland: Third at the 2021 Lyon County League boys meet.
5K: 18:55.51
“Cody has been one of my top runners and is a hard worker,” said Hartford head cross country coach Tammy Windle in an email. “I am looking for Cody to keep improving his time throughout the season. He will have some new teammates that will help with this. We are hoping Cody will qualify for the state meet this year.”
Lebo-
Sophomore Caleb Durst: Second at the 2021 Lyon County League meet and 27th at the 2021 Class 1A state meet.
5K: 18:15
“As Caleb's coach, my expectation is that he continues to improve each week throughout the season,” said Lebo head cross country coach Amanda Durst in an email. “He and I both expect him to qualify for the state meet again. His personal goals are to finish in the top 20 at state and to run a sub 18:00 race this year.”
Madison-
Sophomore Lily Hudson: Sixth at regionals in 2021, placing 32nd at the 1A state meet.
5K: 23:00
“Lily is special because she took a chance on a brand new program at Madison and set the tone by making it to state as a freshman,” said Madison head cross country coach Jennifer Boles in an email. “She has found a passion for running and is very tough. Her goals this year are to make it to state again. She’s been seen around town all summer training on her own, which shows me her commitment to this sport and herself…she qualified for state in track as a freshman for the 1600 and 3200 also.”
Northern Heights-
Junior Cooper Hamlin: The all-state Hamlin placed sixth at the 2021 2A state meet.
5K: 16:54
“He really stepped up last year pushing the team that was made up of a majority of underclassmen and proved to be a leader on the team and a top contender in 2A state,” said Northern Heights head cross country coach Lane Callanan in an email.
Senior Teagan Hines: Placed 45th at the 2A state meet.
5K: 22:46
“She proves every meet that she can continually run fast each race,” Callanan said. “She has stepped up to lead the girls team and even kept up with some of the boys last year. She has greatly improved over the last three years. And this year is looking to continue that. She is looking to break into the 20-minute mark for the 5K and eventually medal at state this year.”
Olpe-
Senior Connor Kueser: Fourth at the Lyon County League meet in 2021.
5K: 19:41
