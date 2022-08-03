ESU Baseball pros

Former ESU pitchers Jared Kengott and Jarrett Seaton are continuing their baseball careers this summer.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

A pair of recent Emporia State pitchers are continuing their baseball careers at the next level this summer. Jared Kengott is pitching for the State College Spikes in the MLB Draft League while Jarrett Seaton just wrapped up his season with the Monterey AmberJacks of the Pecos League.

Kengott is 1-1 with a 2.21 ERA in ten games with the Spikes. He has started nine games for the Spikes and has 20 strikeouts on the season. He was named Third-Team All-MIAA as a starting pitcher for Emporia State in 2022. The Addison, Texas native made 15 appearances with 12 starts for the Hornets. He was 3-3 and had a 3.99 ERA in 70.0 innings with 50 strikeouts on the season.

