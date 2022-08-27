The Emporia High School gymnastics team practices bright and early in the morning – beginning at 6 a.m. before school. But there is a pretty good reason for this.
“We do early mornings since a lot of the girls also do cheer, so they have practice for that in the afternoons,” head coach Angela Podrebarac said. “They are also able to use this facility [at Skywalkers Gymnastics] in the afternoons if they like when they offer classes.
“The girls are doing a great job. I know the mornings aren’t perfect, but it does help to get it done early so they can do the rest of the stuff they need to do throughout the day.”
The team did have a program over the summer to stay in shape. Podrebarac noted that it’s important for the girls to be active year-round, and the summer program helps with that to prepare for the high school season in the fall.
The team competes at the varsity level, though there are also JV opportunities for the girls to get their routines in if they are not in a varsity match.
“The girls mostly compete throughout high school,” Podrebarac said. “We have almost all the girls back from last year and some new freshmen have come in as well.”
Some of the notable returning upperclassmen are seniors Maci Preeo and Journey Walburn and juniors Laney Cooper and Sara Chapman. The Emporia roster for this season lists four freshmen — Chessa Kammerer, Paige Newland, Annalie Huebner, and Ava Podrebarac.
In order to be on the team, the girls “have to be able to perform routines that are qualified with the requirements.” Podrebarac noted the girls that come out for the gymnastics team are able to meet most of those requirements.
The team begins its season at Newton on Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. Their lone home event will be on Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Podrebarac is excited to get the season started.
“I’m super excited for floor routines,” Podrebarac said. “They are probably the hardest to put together because there’s a lot that goes into them. But I’m excited because these girls have some fun music and routines that are all just different. I think we’re really working exhibition on those and showing off. Parents really like to see those floor routines, so I’m excited about that.”
