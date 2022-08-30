Chase County High School football participated in its four-team football jamboree last Friday, the first time the school has hosted one.
Teams included Canton-Galva High School, Caldwell High School and Wichita County High School.
“This year is our first year to host,” said Chase County head football coach Brody VanDegrift. “We started looking around for teams. I became really good friends with some coaches through the 8-man All-Star game and some other stuff. So I got a hold of Shelby Hoppes at Canton-Galva, and he was in. And then Coach (Sean) Blosser from Caldwell. And we had Leoti-Wichita County come over from the west.”
The format consisted of 10 offensive plays and 10 defensive plays per session with a 10-minute break in between.
“Our varsity guys, I gave them about four to five reps in each session, then I let my JV guys run after that,” VanDegrift said.
The visiting programs proved to be perfect opponents for the Bulldogs.
“There was a lot of really good competition,” VanDegrift said. “There was four really good football teams getting after it.”
Chase County and Wichita County are ranked third and sixth, respectively, in 8-man Division I. Canton-Galva is ranked second in 8-man Division II.
Considering scouting reports aren’t done for jamboree matchups, VanDegrift was satisfied with the team-play on both sides of the ball. The defense only gave up one touchdown, and the offense was able to score consistently.
“Defensively, I thought we played really well,” he said. “These teams come in and we have no idea what they're going to run offensively. And defensively, we assume that most teams are well-coached, guys run a 3-2 defense. That's the common. We scored touchdowns every time we had the ball, varsity-wise, so I thought that was good.”
The games were also useful in allowing coaches to evaluate depth pieces (if applicable) and players stepping into new roles.
“Jerrick Payton is a prime example. He stepped up in that starting guard role,” VanDegrift said. “He played phenomenal that night. To see a kid like that step in and take ownership of that role and do that.”
Additionally, the jamboree exposed Bulldog players to unfamiliar offensive and defensive schemes, which could benefit them during the regular season and postseason.
“It's a great barometer to figure out where you're at, right? And most of the time, people try to go against people that they don't see in regular season,” VanDegrift said. “A couple years ago, we played Canton-Galva in the playoffs. So it was good to see them again and get used to a different style of defense. Same with Leoti, you get a team that comes from out west, has a different philosophy of what they're wanting to do. To be able to go against teams like that and get an early look going into week one. That's huge.”
Chase County begins regular-season play on Sept. 3 at home against Moundridge High School.
